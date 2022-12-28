Areeni aasta albumid 2022: žüriiliikmete isiklikud edetabelid

51 aasta parima plaadi valimises osalenu isiklikud lemmikud aastast 2022.
JANAR ALA
1. Mary Halvorson „Belladonna“
2.-3. Maria Faust „MonuMENT“
2.-3. Moor Mother „Jazz Codes“
4.-8. Lawrence English, Merzbow „Eternal Stalker“
4.-8. Florian Wahl „Katarsis Garanteeritud“
4.-8. The Weeknd „Dawn FM“
4.-8. Mart Avi „Blade“
4.-8. Zahir „Seems Normal“
9.-13. Björk „Fossora“
9.-13. Mary Halvorson „Amaryllis“
9.-13. Phelimuncasi „Ama Gogela“
9.-13. Brian Eno „FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE“
9.-13. Cosey Fanni Tutti: „Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes (Original Soundtrack Recordings)“
14.-19. Special Interest „Endure“
14.-19. Carl Stone „Dong Moon Lek“
14.-19. Horse Lords „Comradely Objects“
14.-19. Blut Aus Nord Disharmonium „Undreamable Abysses“
14.-19. Panda Bear, Sonic Boom „Reset“
14.-19. Kode 9 „Escapology“
20. The Bug „Absent Riddim“
ALEKSANDER ALGO
1. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers“
2. Jakob Juhkam „L“
3. Smino „Luv 4 Rent“
4. säm „Emps Vaata Kuis Lendan Ma“
5. Prodigyboys „Nihilism“
6. DEW8 „Uroboros Kaheksas“
7. Drake, 21 Savage „Her Loss“
8. JID „The Forever Story“
9. Maris Pihlap „The Search For Life Within“
10. 070 Shake „You Can't Kill Me“
11. The Weeknd „DAWN FM“
12. Siemens Nokia „Jippii!“
13. Harry Styles „Harry's House“
14. Gram-Of-Fun „To The Great Unknown“
15. Kedzer „Rare3“
16. Gunna „DS4EVER“
17. Manipulated Mindz „22“
18. Misha Panfilov „Momentum“
19. Fokke Simons „Het Kan Niet Op“
20. Misha Panfilov „The Sea Will Outlive Us All“
MADIS AESMA
1. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
2. Bill Callahan „Ytilear“
3. Nilüfer Yanya „Painless“
4. The Smile „A Light for Attracting Attention“
5. Keskkool „Ühiskondlikult kahjulik element“
6.-10. Meisterjaan „Millest mõtleb vaikija“"
6.-10. Wilco „Cruel Country“
6.-10. Lambchop „The Bible“
6.-10. Chat Pile „God`s Country“
6.-10. Animal Collective „Time Skiffs“"
11.-18. Orelipoiss „Uni“
11.-18. Viagra Boys „Cave World“
11.-18. Sharon Van Etten „We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong“
11.-18. Björk „Fossora“"
11.-18. Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder „Get on board“
11.-18. Zahir „Seems normal“
11.-18. Cate Le Bon „Pompeii“
11.-18. Sudan Archives „Natural Brown Prom Queen“
19.-20. Huerco S. „Plonk“
19.-20. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom „Reset“
JAN BERKOVITCH
1. Swarn „Whispers From Beyond“
2. Desert Queen „Inner Desert“
3. Sumerlands „Dreamkiller“
4. Hangman’s Chair „A Loner“
5. Besvärjelsen „Atlas“
6. Leslie Da Bass „Constructions / Illusions“
7. Blut Aus Nord „Disharmonium – Undeamable Abysses“
8. Autopsy „Morbitity Thriumphant“
9. Palodine „Feathers & Fur“
10. Messa „Close“
11. Firebreather „Dwell in the Fog“
12. Pike vs Automaton „ Pike vs Automaton“
13. Sahg „Born Demen“
14. White Ward „False Light“
15. Goatwhore „Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven“
16. Inhuman Condition „Fearsick“
17. Borm Bubu „Code Brown“
18. High Command „Eclipse of Dual Moons“
19. Foreseen „Untamed Force“
20. Friends Of Hell „Friends Of Hell“
MIHKEL BRAUN
1. Lonitseera „Tapeet“
2. Maris Pihlap „The Search for Life Within“
3. EiK „uduvaip“
4. Orelipoiss „Uni“
5. Alina Orlova „Laumžirgiai“
6. Eva Väljaots „Hundinuiaõis“
7. Linnuk „Marju täüs“
8. Kaisa Kuslapuu „Heinast hobu“
9. Vera Vice „Forget Me Not“
10. Leik „Las mind kasva“
11. Florian Wahl „Katarsis Garanteeritud“
12. Sudan Archives „Natural Brown Prom Queen“
13. Folkatomik „Polaris“
14. Mart Avi „Blade“
15. OOPUS „Folk on Acid“
16. Trad.Kvintessents „5ESSENTS“
17. Meister Jaan „Millest Mõtleb Vaikija“
18. Foals „Life is Yours“
19. BOKKA „Blood Moon“
20. The Comet is Coming „Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam“
JOOSEP EHASALU
1. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“
2. Destroyer „Labyrinthitis“
3. Mart Avi „Blade“
4. Earl Sweatshirt „SICK!“
5. STL „Illumination“
6. RAMZi „Hyphea“
7. Christos Chondropoulos „Cyberfolk“
8. Panda Bear, Sonic Boom „Reset“
9. The Mystic Revelation of Teppo Reppo „Kosmoksen erakko“
10. ulla „foam“
11. Andres Lõo „Can C“
12. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
13. DJ Python „Club Sentimientos Vol 2“
14. Skee Mask „A“
15. Borys „Voice in My Head“
16. Jack J „Opening the Door“
17. Burial „Streetlands“
18. tofudj „Take“
19. San Hani „Memo“
20. Radiant Futur „Hypersensitive“
SIIM ESKEL
1. S.Carey „Break Me Open“
2. Orelipoiss „Uni“
3. Jockstrap ''I Love You Jennifer B“
4. Loraine James „Build Something Beautiful For Me“
5. Flume „Palaces“
6. Viagra Boys „Cave World“
7. Anett „Late To The Party“
8. Snarky Puppy „Empire Central“
9. Mart Avi „Blade“
10. Panda Bear, Sonic Boom „Reset“
11. Carl Gari, Abdullah Miniawy „Between The Bullet And The Front Sight, Casting Lots“
12. Kali Malone „Living Torch“
13. Theo Parrish „Cornbread & Cowrie Shells For Bertha“
14. Litku Klemetti ``Asiatonta oleskelua“
15. Everything Everything „Raw Data Feel“
16. Huerco S. „Plonk“
17. Danger Mouse & Black Thought „Cheat Codes“
18. Khruangbin, Vieux Farka Toure „Ali“
19. Kevin Morby „This Is A Photograph“
20. Lydnsey Lawlor „Dearest Philistine“
MARTIN JÕELA
1. Rahel Talts Ensemble „Power of Thought“
2. Jack J „Opening The Door“
3. Matthieu Beck „Here Alone“
4. Jakob Juhkam „L“
5. Nikolaienko „Nostalgia Por Mesozóica“
6. Nikolajev „Transplant Rejection“
7. Misha Panfilov „The Sea Will Outlive Us All“
8. Misha Panfilov „Momentum“
9. Wrupk Urei „Ela“
10. The Scorpios „Let's Go“
11. Shelton San „EP II“
12. Ron Trent „What Do The Stars Say To You“
13. Local Artist „Expanding Horizons“
14. Str4ta „Str4tasfear“
15. Jimi Tenor „Multiversum“
16. Gisle Røen Johansen „Kveldsragg“
17. Nelson Brandt „Knalleffekt“
18. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
19. Kenors „Chakra munn“
20. Ghia „Curaçao Blue“
MADIS JÄRVEKÜLG
1. Mabe Fratti „Se Ve Desde Aquí“
2. Sofie Birch „Holotropica“
3. Naima Bock „Giant Palm“
4. They Hate Change „Finally, New“
5. Oren Ambarchi, Johan Berthling, Andreas Werliin „Ghosted“
6. Moin „Paste“
7. Mart Avi „Blade“
8. Whatever the Weather „Whatever the Weather“
9. Maylee Todd „Maloo“
10. Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden „I get along without you very well“
11. Alabaster dePlume „Gold - Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love“ 12. Sudan Archives „Natural Brown Prom Queen“
13. Cass McCombs „Heartmind“
14. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Emile Mosseri „I Could be Your Dog/ I Could Be Your Moon“
15. Priori/Red „Nigh“
16. Panoram „Acrobatic Thoughts“
17. Anna Butterss „Activities“
18. RAMZi „hyphea“
19. Shelton San „EP2“
20. Wu-Lu „Loggerhead“
KRISTJAN KARRON
1. Chat Pile „God's Country“
2. Just Mustard „Heart Under“
3. Failure „Wild Type Droid“
4. Loop „Sonancy“
5. Melvins „Bad Moon Rising“
6-10. Laibach „Wir Sind Das Volk“
6-10. Shelton San „EP2“
6-10. Osees „A Foul Form“
6-10. Mindforce „New Lords“
6-10. White Ward „False Light“
11-15. Tont „Biomass“
11-15. KEN Mode „Null“
11-15. JK FLESH „NEW RELIGIONS NEW RULES“
11-15. Pale Sketcher „Golden Skin“
11-15. Kurjam „Elektrišokk“
16-20. Leslie Da Bass „Constructions/ Illusions“
16-20. Aversions „Sharp Left Turns“
16-20. Boris „Heavy Rocks 2022“
16-20. Cloakroom „Dissolution Wave“
16-20. Pom Poko „This Is Our House“
SIIM KERA
1. Fontaines D.C. „Skinty Fia“
2. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
3. Black Country, New Road „Ants From Up There“
4. Nilüfer Yanya „PAINLESS“
5. dynastic „I Know There’s Something Left for You“
6. Foxtails „Fawn“
7. Charli XCX „CRASH“
8. Alvvays „Blue Rev“
9. Borm Bubu „Code Brown“
10. Rosalía „MOTOMAMI“
11. Soul Glo „Diaspora Problems“
12. Isabella Lovestory „Amor Hardcore“
13. San Hani „MEMO“
14. Carly Rae Jepsen „The Loneliest Time“
15. Beyoncé „RENAISSANCE“
16. black midi „Hellfire“
17. YAYA Kim „a.k.a YAYA“
18. Alex G „God Save the Animals“
19. Hikaru Utada „Bad Mode“
20. Sudan Archives „Natural Brown Prom Queen“
ERKI KODAR
1. Misha Panfilov „Momentum“
2. Nikolajev „Transplant Rejection“
3. Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer „Recordings From The Aland Islands“
4. Misha Panfilov „The Sea Will OutliveUs All“
5. Muriel Grossmann „Universal Code“
6. The Weeknd „Dawn FM“
7. Yard Act „The Overload“
8. Ezra Collective „Where I’m Meant To Be“
9. Kitty Florentine „Maladaptive Daydream“
10. Wet Leg „Wet Leg“
11. John Carroll Kirby „Dance Ancestral“
12. The Kahil El’Zabar Quartet „A Time For Healing“
13. Daniel Maunick „Persistence“
14. Mart Avi „Blade“
15. Omar S „Can’t Change“
16. Sam Gendel & Antonia Cytrynowicz - LIVE A LITTLE“
17. Roedelius & Tim Story „4 Hands“
18. Daniel Villareal „Panamá 77“
19. Jack J „Opening The Door“
20. Sault „11“
INGRID KOHTLA
1. Mart Avi „Blade“
2. Ravyn Lenae „HYPNOS“
3. Huerco S „Plonk“
4. San Hani „Memo“
5. Bladee & Ecco2k „Crest“
6. The Weeknd „Dawn FM“
7. Vera Vice „Forget Me Not“
8. Coby Sey „Conduit“
9. Double Virgo „Eros In the Bunker“
10. Beyoncé „Renaissance“
11.–12. George Riley „Running In Waves“
11.–12. Zahir „Seems Normal“
13.–14. Nikolajev „Transplant Rejection“
15.–16. Shelton San „EP 2“
17.–18. 700 Bliss „Nothing to Declare“
17.–18. Lucky Daye „Candydrip“
19.–20. Loraine James „Building Something Beautiful For Me“
19.–20. Hikaru Utada „BADモード“
19.–20. SZA „SOS“
19.–20. death’s dynamic shroud „Darklife „
KRISTO KOPPEL
1. billy woods „Aethiopes“
2. Kali Malone „Living Torch“
3. Jake Xerxes Fussell „Good and Green Again“
4. Sudan Archives „Natural Brown Prom Queen“
5. Dew8 „Uroboros Kaheksas“
6. Mart Avi „Blade“
7. Misha Panfilov „The Sea Will Outlive Us All“
8. Brainwaltzera „ITSAME“
9. Moin „Paste“
10. Cass McCombs „Heartmind“
11. Absent in Body „Plague God“
12. billy woods „Church“
13. caroline „caroline“
14. Beach House „Once Twice Melody“
15. Zahir „Seems Normal“
16. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom“Reset“
17. Daniel Avery „Ultra Truth“
18. Earl Sweatshirt „Sick!“
19. Strië & Scanner „Struktura Revisited“
20. Jenny Hval „Classic Objects“
PEETER KORMAŠOV
1. Brian Jonestown Massacre „Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees“
2. Khruangbin/Vieux Farka Touré „Ali“
3. Ghost Woman „Ghost Woman“
4. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard „Omnium Gatherum“
5. Lexsoul Dancemachine „Lex On The Beach“
6. Wet Leg „Wet Leg“
7. The Smile „A Light for Attracting Attention“
8. Porcupine Tree „Closure/Continuation“
9. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers“
10. Zahir „Seems Normal“
11. Misha Panfilov „The Sea Will Outlive Us All“
12. Raul Ojamaa „Inner space“
13. Red Hot Chilli Peppers „Unlimited Love“
14. Foals „Life Is Yours“
15. Elephants From Neptune „Boogieland“
16. Viagra Boys „Cave World“
17. Arctic Monkeys „The Car“
18. Rita Ray „A Life Of Its Own“
19. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
20. Andres Lõo „Can C“
RISTO KOZER
1. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
2. Arctic Monkeys „The Car“
3. Bambounou „La Sagrada“
4. Mart Avi „Blade“
5. Lucrecia Dalt „¡Ay!“
6. Coni „Stolen Pictures From A Gone World“
7. Burial „Antidawn“
8. Luis „057 (Schwyn)“
9. Dj Python „Club Sentimientos Vol 2“
10. Stormzy „This Is What I Mean“
11. Drake „Honestly, Nevermind“
12. Beyoncé „Renaissance“
13. Elephants From Neptune „Boogieland“
14. Leslie Da Bass „Constructions / Illusions“
15. Night Tapes „Humans“
16. Actress „Dummy Corporation“
17. Ats „Slack“
18. Kold „Tales From The Southside“
19. Kode 9 „Escapology“
20. Okzharp „Outside The Ride“
KASPAR KÜTT
1. Black Country, New Road „Ants From Up There“
2. Big Thief „Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You“
3. Naked Flames „Miracle in Transit“
4. Gilla Band „Most Normal“
5. billy woods „Aethiopes“
6. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard „Laminated Denim“
7. Preoccupations „Arrangements“
8. Chat Pile „God's Country“
9. death's dynamic shroud „Darklife“
10. black midi „Hellfire“
11. Animal Collective „Time Skiffs“
12. Beach House „Once Twice Melody“
13. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard „Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava“
14. Conway the Machine „God Don't Make Mistakes“
15. yeule „Glitch Princess“
16. Alvvays „Blue Rev“
17. Perfume Genius „Ugly Season“
18. No Age „People Helping People“
19. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom „Reset“
20. Viagra Boys „Cave World“
HOLDEN BONNE LAAMANN
1. Absent in Body „Plague God“
2. Author & Punisher „Krüller“
3. Cult of Luna „The Long Road North“
4. Chat Pile „Gods Country“
5. Cave In „Heavy Pendulum“
6. Black Magnet „Body Prophecy“
7. Melvins „Bad Mood Rising“
8. Petbrick „Liminal“
9. Dream Widow „Dream Widow“
10. JK Flesh „Sewer Bait“
11. Leslie Da Bass „Constructions / Illusions“
12. Darkthrone „Astral Fortress“
13. Voivod „Synchro Anarchy“
14. Clutch „Sunrise on Slaughter Beach“
15. Ufomammut „Fenice“
16. Russian Circles „Gnosis“
17. Ghost „Impera“
18. Stabbing Westward „Chasing Ghosts“
19. The Hellacopters „Eyes of Oblivion“
20. Wiegedood „Theres Always Blood at the End of the Road“
DANNAR LEITMAA
1. Wet Leg „Wet Leg“
2. Arcade Fire „We“
3. Orville Peck „Bronco: Chapters 1&2“
4. Everything Everything „Raw Data Feel“
5. Angel Olsen „Big Time“
6. Lonitseera „Tapeet“
7. Big Thief „Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You“
8. Mitski „Laurel Hell“
9. Father John Misty „Chloe And The Next 20th Century“
10. Tomberlin „I Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This“
11. Soccer Mommy „Sometimes, Forever“
12. Girlpool „Forgiveness“
13. Hatchie „Giving The World Away“
14. Sunflower Bean „Headful of Sugar“
15. Andrew Bird „Inside Problems“
16. Arctic Monkeys „The Car“
17. Nova Twins „Supernova“
18. Aldous Harding „Warm Chris“
19. alt-J „The Dream“
20. The King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard „Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava“
AIVAR MEOS
1. SAY SHE SHE „Prism“
2. ODESZA „The Last Goodbye“
3. THE VALKYRIANS „The Monsterpiece“
4. WORKING MEN´S CLUB „Fear Fear“
5. MAKAYA MCCRAVEN „In These Times“
6. THE CULT „Under the Midnight Sun“
7. SAMI YAFFA „The Innermost Journey To Outermost Mind“
8. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE „Electricity“
9. VILLAGES „Excessive Demand“
10. ZAHIR „Seems Normal“
11. SHELTON SAN „EP II“
12. MOOR MOTHER „Jazz Codes“
13. WEYES BLOOD „And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow“
14. VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ & KHRUANGBIN „Ali“
15. ELEPHANTS FROM NEPTUNE „Boogieland“
16. THE COMET IS COMING „Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam“
17. YEAH YEAH YEAHS „Cool It Down“
18. KiROT „Kes otsib, see leiab“
19. DEAD FURIES „V“
20. ZOLA JESUS „Arkhon“
ERIK MORNA
1. Jakob Juhkam „L“
2. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
3. Harry Styles „Harry's House“
4. Wet Leg „Wet Leg“
5. Rosalía „Motomami“
6. Marxist Love Disco Ensemble „MLDE“
7. Zahir „Seems Normal“
8. The 1975 „Being Funny In A Foreign Language“
9. The Weeknd „Dawn FM“
10. säm „Emps vaata kuis lendan ma“
11. KiROT „Kes otsid, see leiab“
12. Yard Act „The Overload“
13. Rina Sawayama „Hold The Girl“
14. 5MIINUST „kõik on süüdi“
15. Mura Masa „Demon Time“
16. Sault „11“
17. Beach House „Once Twice Melody“
18. Piri & Tommy „froge.mp3“
GERT TRASH MOSER
1. Ratkiller „Leather Squeaking Softly“
2. Mm Delicious „P***m Never“
3. Keskkool „Ühiskondlikult kahjulik element“
4. Mirrorwell „Forbidden Occult“
5. Товарищ Астроном „Модуляция-5“
6. Shelton San „EP II“
7. Ringhold „KAEV“
8. Zahir „Seems Normal“
9. Graveater „... of Harrowing Remains“
10. Tomb Veneration „Hymn of the Catacomb“
11. 0rt死亡 „Speedrunner“
12. Marmormaze „Eesti projekt“
13. Foilhead „Foil God“
14. Asiilanna „Transition“
15. Superjux Limited „The Cult Of Superjux“
16. Unistaja „Tagasi Legolandi“
17. Cunt Terrorist „Do you really love your cuntry?“
18. Goatsmegma „Goat Separatist Movement“
19. Curlwond „Nasty“
20. Vedminjasen „People's republic of rabbits“
MARILIIS MÕTTUS
1. Use Knife „The Shedding of Skin“ 20
2. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“ 18
3. Diamanda Galás „Broken Gargoyles“
4. Iron Sight „Chapter Three, Tears of the Phoenix“
5. Nikolajev „Transplant Rejection“
6. General Dynamics „Weaponize Your Dreams“
7. YANWYTYA „Through the Prism of Flesh“
8. Curse All Kings „Inversion“
9. Eros „A Southern Code“
10. Sarahsson „The Horgenaith“
11. Kitty Florentine „Maladaptive Daydream“
12. Mart Avi „Blade“
13. NZE NZE „Adzi Akal“
14. Soft Crash „Your Last Everything“
15. Perfume Genius „Ugly Season“
16. Hagop Tchaparian „Bolts“
17. Zaliva-D „Misbegotten Ballads“
18. Rosalía „Motomami“
19. Siemens Nokia „Jippii!“
20. Marooned „The Illusion of Choice“ 1
RISTO MADOX MÕTUS
1. Moodring „Stargazer“
2. Meshuggah „Immutable“
3. A Hope for Home „Years of Silicon“
4. Decapitaed „Cancer Culture“
5. Thornhill „Heroine“
6. Heilung „Drif“
7. Tallah „The Generation of Danger“
8. Evergrey „A Heartless Portrait (The Orpheum Testament)“
9. Northlane „Obsidian“
10. Vein.fm „This World Is Going to Ruin You“
11. Origin „Chaosmos“
12. Arch Enemy „Deceivers“
13. Cabal „Magno Interitus“
14. Animals as Leaders „Parrhesia“
15. Demonical „Mass Destroyer“
16. Celeste „Assassine(s)“
17. Fit For an Autopsy „On What the Future Holds“
18. Xentrix „Seven Words“
19. Maceration „It Never Ends..s“
20. Rolo Tomassi „Where Myth Becomes Memory“
JOHANNA MARIA MÄNGEL
1. Beyonce „Renaissance“
2.–20. Vieux Farka Touré ja Khruangbin „Ali“
2.–20. Bonobo „Fragments“
2.–20. Romare „Fantasy“
2.–20. Maris Pihlap „The Search for Life Within“
2.–20. FKA twigs „CAPRISONGS“
2.–20. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“
2.–20. Burna Boy „Love, Damini“
2.–20. The Weeknd „Dawn FM“
2.–20. Kitty Florentine „Maladaptive Daydream“
2.–20. Taavi-Peeter Liiv „Skorpion“
2.–20. Björk „Fossora“
2.–20. Misha Panfilov „The Sea Will Outlive Us All“
2.–20. Grace Ives „Janky Star“
2.–20. Beth Orton „Weather Alive“
2.–20. King Garbage „Heavy Metal Greasy Love“
2.–20. Kehlani „Blue Water Road“
2.–20. Yaya Bey „Remember Your North Star“
2.–20. Makaya McCraven „In These Times“
2.–20. Arctic Monkeys „Car“
ANDO NAULAINEN
1. Mydreamfever „Rough and Beautiful Place“
2. Nile Koetting & Nozomu Matsumoto „Remain Calm“
3. DJ Tobzy Imole Giwa „Cruise Beat Album“
4. Klein „Star in the Hood“
5. RS Produções „Saúde em 1º lugar“
6. Double Virgo „Eros in the Bunker“
7. Romance „Once Upon a Time“
8. Bladee „Spiderr“
9. Liturgy „As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time“
10. Wojciech Rusin „Syphon“
11. Ratkiller „Leather Squeaking Softly“
12. Panoram „Acrobatic Thoughts“
13. Shit and Shine „Phase Corrected“
14. DJ Lag „Meeting With the King“
15. More Eaze „Oneiric“
16. HTRK „Death Is a Dream“
17. Metal Preyers „Shadow Swamps“
18. Phelimuncasi „Ama Gogela“
19. Ernest Hood „Back to the Woodlands“
20. DJ In a Dream „Sacrificial Bliss“
MADIS NESTOR
1. Moin „Paste“
2. IC-Red „Goodfun“
3. Sam Gendel, Antonia Cytrynowicz „Live A Little“
4. Aldous Harding „Warm Chris“
5. Rosalía „Motomami“
6. Organ Tapes „Chang Zhe Na Wu Ren Wen Jin De Ge Yao“
7. Huerco S „Plonk“
8. Hi Tech „Hi Tech“
9. Misha Panfilov „Momentum“
10. Centre El Muusa „Purple Stone“
11. Aoife Nessa Frances „Protector“
12. Real Lies „Lad Ash“
13. Dry Cleaning „Stumpwork“
14. Penza Penza „Neanderthal Rock“
15. Rat Heart „Ratty Rids The Clubs From The Evil Curse Of The Private School DJ’s“
16. They Hate Change „Finally, New“
17. Black Thought & Danger Mouse „Cheat Codes“
18. Charlotte Adigery, Bolis Popul „Topical Dancer“
19. Björk „Fossora“
20. Weyes Blood „And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow“
21. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“
22. Nilüfer Yanya „Painless“
23. Loyle Carner „Hugo“
24. Nikolajev „Transplant Rejection“
25. Borm Bubu „Code Brown“
26. Wet Leg „Wet Leg“
27. Misha Panfilov, Shawn Lee „Space & Tempo“
28. Yung Lean „Stardust“
29. Yves Jates „M“
30. Jakob Juhkam „L“
31. Jack J „Opening The Door“
32. Animal Collective „Time Skiffs“
33. Mirrorwell „Forbidden Occult“
34. Fizzy Veins „Dances With The Cosmic Twin“
35. Panda Bear, Sonic Boom „Reset“
36. Nikolaienko „Nostalgia Por Mesozoica“
37. Cosmic Analog Ensemble „Expo Botanica“
38. Reptaliens „Multiverse“
39. Rahel Talts Ensemble „Power Of Thought“
40. Whatever The Weather „Whatever The Weather“
41. Burial „Antidawn „
42. Shackleton „The Majestic Yes“
43. Built To Spill „When The Wind Forgets Your Name“
44. Coby Sey „Conduit“
45. More Eaze „Joker „
NEIT-EERIK NESTOR
1. Mart Avi „Blade“
2. Rosalía „MOTOMAMI“
3. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
4. Beyoncé „Renaissance“
5. Yeat „2 Alivë“
6. Kedzer „rare3“
7. The Weeknd „Dawn FM“
8. Cruel Santino „Subaru Boys : Final Heaven“
9. Drake „Honestly, Nevermind“
10. Pi’erre Bourne „GOOD MOVIE“
11. Siemens Nokia „Jippii!“
12. San Hani „MEMO“
13. PRODIGYBOYS „NIHILISM“
14. Future „I NEVER LIKED YOU“
15. ZelooperZ „Get WeT.Radio“
16. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“
17. Drake & 21 Savage „Her Loss“
18. FKA Twigs „CAPRISONGS“
19. 17Hrts „Always 4AM“
20. Kodak Black „Back For Everything“
SIIM NESTOR
1. Prodigyboys „NIHILISM“
2. NKN „Koosolek vol. 8“
3. GIBLa „NIN9 TO TEN“
4.-5. Phelimuncasi „Ama Gogela“
4.-5. DJ Lag „Meeting With The King“
6.-7. Cruel Santino „Subaru Boys: FINAL HEAVEN“
6.-7. The Weeknd „DAWN FM“
8.-14. Nikolajev „Transplant Rejection“
8.-14. Jakob Juhkam „L“
8.-14. Zahir „Seems Normal“
8.-14. Misha Panfilov „The Sea Will Outlive Us All“
8.-14. Maria Faust „Monument“
8.-14. Borm Bubu „Code Brown“
8.-14. Orelipoiss „Uni“
15. kedzer „rare3“
16.-40. Cochise „THE INSPECTION“
16.-40. Animal Collective „Time Skiffs“
16.-40. Panda Bear, Sonic Boom „Reset“
16.-40. Vera Vice „Forget Me Not“
16.-40. Tont „Biomass“
16.-40. Zan’Ten „Another Version Of Us“
16.-40. Cash Cobain, Chow Lee „2 Slizzy 2 Sexy“
16.-40. DJ Pelco, Kingshesha „Gqom Telecoms 4 (MWR Package)“
16.-40. Bronze „Absolute Compliance“
16.-40. Racki Diorr „Rackstar!“
16.-40. uLazi „MGUZUGUZU“
16.-40. Moin „Paste“
16.-40. Dry Cleaning „Stumpwork“
16.-40. Drake, 21 Savage „Her Loss“
16.-40. Wizkid „More Love, Less Ego“
16.-40. Nikolaienko „Nostalgia Por Mesozóica“
16.-40. Inter B & Draad „Time Will Tell“
16.-40. Slimteersa „Dawn of the Rising Boy 2“
16.-40. Mbuso De Mbazo, Mr Sgozi, Sphola G „Amakati“
16.-40. Cartier God „Dance For Me“
16.-40. Bacleo „LoranaMzee“
16.-40. GoVanni! „LUST4LOVE“
16.-40. Tylerfuckinjai „PLUGG N JAI“
16.-40. Ayecourt! „Full Court“
16.-40. 17Hrts „Always 4AM“
MIHKEL NOOT
1. Roc Marciano & The Alchemist „The Elephant Man's Bones“
2. Commodo „Mysterious Trax 001“
3. Jeshi „Universal Credit“
4. Manipulated Mindz „22“
5. black midi „Hellfire“
6. Westside Gunn „10“
7. Lupe Fiasco „Drill Music in Zion“
8. Two Shell „Icons“
9. JID „The Forever Story“
10. They Hate Change „Finally, New“
11. Lil Silva „Yesterday Is Heavy“
12. Florian Wahl „Katarsis Garanteeritud“
13. Rosalia „Motomami“
14. Freddie Gibbs „$oul $old $Separately“
15. Nikolajev „Transplant Rejection“
16. Conway the Machine „God Don't Make Mistakes“
17. Billy Woods „Aethiopes“
18. Domi & JD Beck „Not Tight“
19. Earl Sweatshirt „Sick!“
20. San Hani „Memo“
TRIIN NIINEMETS-HUNDT
1. Inre Kretsen Grupp „Raoul“
2.-3. Ajukaja & Ats „Maha“
2.-3. Closet Yi „Simmer“
4. Soichi Terada „Asakusa Light“
5. Moin „Paste“
6. -7. San Hani „Memo“
6. -7. Siemens Nokia „Jippii!“
8. Helina „Busy the Album“
9. -11. Σtella „Up and Away“
9. -11. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
9. -11. Kweyama Brothers „Piano Over Poverty“
12. Non Plus Temps „Desire Choir“
13. -20. Gram-of-Fun „To The Great Unknown“
13. -20. Borm Bubu „Code Brown“
13. -20. Goat „Oh Death“
13. -20. Kitty Florentine „Maladaptive Daydream“
13. -20. Levon Vincent „Silent Cities“
13. -20. Jitwam „Third“
13. -20. Anett „Late to Party“
13. -20. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“
VALTER NÕMM
1. The Brian Jonestown Massacre „Fire doesn’t grow on trees“
2. Zahir „Seems normal“
3. Mart Avi „Blade“
4. Jaan Pehk „Uni“
5. Aldous Harding „Warm Chris“
6. Oldboy „Bloody“
7. C.C. „Sügis“
8. Earthless 2022
9. Ex Hex „it’s real“
10. Tont „Biomass“
11. Jakob Juhkam „L“
12. Leslie da Bass „Constructions / Illusions“
13. Model Citizen „Model Citizen“
14. Shawn Lee & Misha Panfilov „Space & Tempo“
15. Centre el Muusa „Purple Stones“
16. Wrupk Urei „Ela“
17. The Chats „Get fucked“
18. Jenny Hval „Classic Objects“
19. The Soundcarriers „Wilds“
20. Thumper „Delusions of grandeur“
21. earthless „night parade of one hundred demons“
22. Motorpsycho „Ancient Astronauts“
23. Penza Penza „Neanderthal rock“
STEFAN PEETRI
1.-2. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud„
1.-2. Moor Mother „Jazz Codes„
3. Mart Avi „Blade„
4. Diamanda Galas „Broken Gargoyles„
5.-6. Phelimuncasi „Ama Gogela„
5.-6. Nze Nze „Adzai Akai„
7. Maria Faust „MOnuMENT„
8. Lucrecia Daly „¡Ay!„
9.-10. Silvia Tarozzi & Deborah Walker „Canta di guerra, di lavoro e d'amore„
9.-10. The Ephemeron Loop „Psychonautic Escapism„
11.-12. FKA Twigs „Caprisongs„
11.-12. Hudson Mohawke „Conduit„
13.-14. Soul Glo „Diaspora Problems„
13.-14. Borm Bubu „Code Brown„
15.-16. DJ MariiO „Zulu-Man„
15.-16. Björk „Fossora„
17.-18. Jockstrap „I Love You Jennifer B„
17.-18. Marina Herlop „Pripyat„
19.-22. Persher „Man With the Magic Soap„
19.-22. Leslie da Bass „Constructions/Illusions„
19.-22. Kitty Florentine „Maladaptive Daydream„
19.-22. Rosalia „Motomami„
19.-22. DJ Lag „Meeting With the King„
RICHARD POHJANHEIMO
1. Misha Panfilov ’’The Sea Will Outlive Us All’’
2. Roc Marciano, The Alchemist ’’Elephant Man’s Bones’’
3. Yaya Bey ’’Remember Your North Star’’
4. JID ’’The Forever Story’’
5. Jack J ’’Opening The Door’’
6. Steve Lacy ’’Gemini Rights’’
7. Space Ghost & Teddy Bryant ’’Heaven Sent’’
8. John Carroll Kirby ’’Dance Ancestral’’
9. Bruno Berle ’’No Reino Dos Afetos’’
10. Ronald Langestraat ’’Light Years Away’’
11. Mart Avi ’’Blade’’
12. Ajukaja & Ats ’’Maha’’
13. Jimetta Rose, Voices Of Creation ’’How Good It Is’’
14. Nu Genea ’’Bar Mediterraneo’’
15. Kendrick Lamar ’’Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’’
16. The Weeknd ’’Dawn FM’’
17. SAULT ’’11’’
18. Lee Tracy & Isaac Manning ’’Is It What You Want’’
19. Fizzy Veins ’’Dances With The Cosmic Twin’’
20. Space Ghost ’’Private Paradise’’
REMI PRUAL
1.-25. µ-Ziq „Hello“
1.-25. Ariel „Segased tunded“
1.-25. Gremino „Jungle Technology“
1.-25. Heini Vaikmaa „Ajarada“
1.-25. Jakob Juhkam „L“
1.-25. Janno Trump Clarity Ensemble „Up North“
1.-25. Kae Tempest „The Line Is A Curve“
1.-25. Kaidi TATHAM „Don't Rush The Process“
1.-25. Kehlani „Blue Water Road“
1.-25. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“
1.-25. Kode9 „Escapology“
1.-25. Kristjan Randalu ja New Wind Jazz Orchestra „Sisu“
1.-25. KRS1 „IMAMCRU12“
1.-25. Laurel 2 „Enese etapp“
1.-25. Lauri-Dag Tüür „Waves Of Silent Whispers“
1.-25. Loscil „The Sails 1 & 2“
1.-25. Machinedrum „Elysian“
1.-25. Maris Pihlap „The Search For Life Within“
1.-25. Nils Frahm „Music For Animals“
1.-25. Rita Ray „A Life of Its Own“
1.-25. Ron Trent „What Do The Stars Say To You“
1.-25. Siim Aimla Funk Band „Blind Date“
1.-25. Stormzy „This Is What I Mean“
1.-25. STR4TA „Str4tasfear“
1.-25. The Comet Is Coming „Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam“
ERKI PRUUL
1.-3. Jack J „Opening The Door“
1.-3. Sojuz „Force Of The Wind“
1.-3. Ron Trent „What Do The Stars Say To You“
4. Matthieu Beck „Here Alone“
5.-13. Say She She „Prism“
5.-13. Jaokob Juhkam „L“
5.-13. Marxist Love Disco Ensemble „MLDE“
5.-13. Unhappybirthday „Stella Loops“
5.-13. Shawn Lee & Misha Panfilov „Space & Tempo“
5.-13. Misha Panfilov „The Sea Will Outlive Us All“
5.-13. Rahel Talts „Power Of Thought“
5.-13. Nu Genea „Bar Mediterraneo“
5.-13. STR4TA „Str4tasfear“
14.-20. Wrupk Urei „Ela“
14.-20. Local Artist „Expanding Horizons“
14.-20. Kokoroko „Could We Be More“
14.-20. Nelson Brandt „Knalleffekt“
14.-20. Pink Shabab „Never Stopped Loving You“
14.-20. John Carrol Kirby „Dance Ancestral“
14.-20. Space Ghost „Private Paradise“
VOOTELE RUUSMAA
Molly Joyce „Perspective“
Jakob Juhkam „L“
Tord Gustavsen Trio „Opening“
KMRU „epoch“
Ulla „foam“
Taylor Deupree „Harbor“
Hedvig Mollestad / Trondheim Jazz Orchestra „Maternity Beat“
Madeleine Cocolas „Spectral“
Sofie Birch „Holotropica“
Loshh „akole ep“
Madis Muul „Luum“
Moor Mother „Jazz Codes“
Ben Frost „Broken Spectre“
Felicia Atkinson „Image Langage“
Anja Lauvdal „From a Story Now Lost“
Iceblink „Carpet Cocoon“
Sofie Birch / Antonina Nowacka „Languoria“
Aldous Harding „Warm Chris“
Björk „Fossora“
Oleg Pissarenko „Jalutuskäik iseendaga“
RAUL SAAREMETS
Michael J. Blood „AS IS“
Lee Tracy & Isaac Manning “Is It What You Want“
Hi Tech „Hi Tech“
Moin „Paste“
Pessoalizado „Misericordia“
Huerco S. „Plonk“
Horse Lords „Comradely Objects“
Jenny Hval „Classic Objects“
The Orielles „Tableau“
Orlando Weeks „Hop Up“
Benedek „Zebrano“
Brian Eno „FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE“
Phelimuncasi „Ama Gogela“
Cate le Bon „Pompeii“
Ronald Langestraat „Light Years Away“
Loraine James „Building Something Beautiful For Me“
dreamcastmore „Sound Is Like Water“
DJ Lag „Meeting With The King“
Jack J „Opening the Door“
Nikolajev „Transplant Rejection“
Kitty Florentine „Maladaptive Daydream“
Jakob Juhkam „L“
The Smile „A Light for Attracting Attention“
RAIN SAAVEL
1. Ara „Gurre“
2. Valu „II“
3. Merzbow & Lawrence English „Eternal Stalker“
4. Ultha „All That Has Never Been True“
5. HTRK „Death Is a Dream“
6. Moin „Paste“
7. Geography of Hell „Verdun, 1916“
8. Imperator „奴隶制度没有远去 是一个生后黑暗里“
9. Adela Mede „Szabadság“
10. Nikolajev „Transplant Rejection“
11. Balinor „The Land From Which Man Has Been Purged“
12. Tanya Tagaq „Tongues“
13. Inanimate „Narratives of Subsistence“
14. Nacht und Gnosis „Autogenes“
15. Bill Orcutt „Music for Four Guitars“
16. Silvia Tarozzi & Deborah Walker „Canti di guerra, di lavoro e d‘amore“
17. Kelly Lee Owens „LP.8“
18. Oren Ambarchi „Shebang“
19. Kae Tempest „The Line Is a Curve“
20. Friedhof „Luzifers Sturz Auf Die Erde“
KERT SEMM
1-9) Ägakäken „Seksiori Indrek“
1-9) DJ Court Rat „At Inklingroom 18.05.2022“
1-9) Martin Rach And His Imaginary Band „Year of the Goat“
1-9) Jacaszek, Romke Kleefstra, Jan Kleefstra „IT DEEL I“
1-9) Pan American „Alpalhão“
1-9) Kozstandsya „Make Or Break“
1-9) The Hirundu „Rustica Radio“
1-9) DarkHollow „El Infierno Eterno de Satan“
1-9) Xylo-Ziko „Terminus“
10-26) Mart Avi „Blade“
10-26) Loscil „The Sails P.1“
10-26) Loscil „The Sails P.2“
10-26) Dadala „Time To Face The Music“
10-26) Faust „Daumenbruch“
10-26) Gypsy „Before We Disappear“
10-26) Dyvour „Neoneo“
10-26) Zed-Point „Lemonade EP“
10-26) Moki Mcfly „Aether“
10-26) Misha Panfilov Sound Combo „Momentum“
10-26) The Hirundu „Field Drones Vol. 2 Field Dronier“
10-26) Monster Rally „Botanica Dream“
10-26) The Hathaway Family Plot „silent panic in public spaces“
10-26) Tont „Biomass“
10-26) Picard Jolibois „Reflux“
10-26) Elvii Marten „Mohelemenc“
10-26) Print(the)Seas „The Weather Within“
27-28) Scanner & Modelbau „Loess“
27-28) Ägakäken „AxLxBxUxM“
ANTS SIIM
1. Makaya McCraven „In These Times“
2. Viagra Boys „Cave World“
3. The Black Keys „Dropout Boogie“
4. Neil Young & Crazy Horse „World Record“
5. Horace Andy „Midnight Rocker“
6. Weyes Blood „And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow“
7. Ibibio Sound Machine „Electricity“
8. Orelipoiss „Uni“
9. Aigar Vals „Uue ajastu guru“
10. Rammstein „Zeit“
11. Special Interest „Endure“
12. Lonitseera „Tapeet“
13. Mylène Farmer „L'Emprise“
14. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever „Endless Rooms“
15. Kooma ja Haak „Ansamblid: Kooma & Haak“
16. Mikronid „Üle aegade“
17. Van Morrison „What's It Gonna Take?“
18. Orville Peck „Bronco“
19. Cate Le Bon „Pompeii“
20. Black Country, New Road „Ants From Up There“
PAUL SILD
1. No Pressure „No Pressure“
2. Big Thief „Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You“
3. Weyes Blood „And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow“
4. Girlpool „Forgiveness“
5. Pinegrove „11:11“
6. Oso Oso „Sore Thumb“
7. Shinichi Atobe „Love of Plastic“
8. My Idea „CRY MFER“
9. No Age „People Helping People“
10. Rachika Nayar „Heaven Come Crashing“
11. Prison Religion „Hard Industrial Bop“
12. The Smile „A Light for Attracting Attention“
13. Author & Punisher „Krüller“
14. Della Zyr „Vitamins and Apprehension“
15. Built To Spill „When the Wind Forgets Your Name“
16. Jean Dawson „CHAOS NOW*“
17. Gospel „The Loser“
18. Black Country, New Road „Ants From Up There“
19. Will Sheff „Nothing Special“
20. Florist „Florist“
INDREK SPUNGIN
1. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
2. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers“
3. MGMT „11-11-11“
4. Molly Nilsson „Extreme“
5. The Black Keys „Dropout Boogie“
6. Ghost „Impera“
7. Viagra Boys „Cave World“
8. Poliça „Madness“
9. Mykki Blanco „Stay Close to Music“
10. Pussy Riot „Matriarchy Now“
11. Belle and Sebastian „A Bit of Previous“
12. Of Montreal „Freewave Lucifer F
13. Hot Chip „Freakout/Release“
14. Zola Jesus „Arkhon“
15. The Hunna „The Hunna“
16. Megadeth „The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!“
17. Chung Ha“ Bare & Rare“
18. Otoboke Beaver „Super Champon“
19. Mount Kimbie „MK 3.5: Die Cuts/City Planning“
20. Arcade Fire „We“
LAURI TIKERPE
1. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
2. Siemens Nokia „Jippii“
3. Sudan Archives „Natural Brown Prom Queen“
4. Beyonce „Renaissance“
5. Steve Lacy „Gemini Rights“
6. Mart Avi „Blade“
7. Omar Apollo „Ivory“
8. FKA twigs „Caprisongs“
9. Zahir „Seems Normal“
10. Perfume Genius „Ugly Season“
11. Voice Actor „Sent From My Telephone“
12. 700 Bliss „Nothing to Declare“
13. Marmormaze „From The Mouth of Madness“
14. Grace Ives „Janky Star“
15. Wiki „Cold Cuts“
16. Yung Lean „Stardust“
17. black midi „Hellfire“
18. Rosalia „Motomami+“
19. Earl Sweatshirt „SICK!“
20. Björk „Fossora“
JAANE TOMPS
1. reket „Palun puhka“
2. Jüri Pootsmann „Suveööde unetus“
3. Fontaines D.C. „Skinty Fia“
4. Fred Again.. „Actual Life 3 ( January 1 - September 8 2022)“
5. Joji „SMITHEREENS“
6. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers“
7. Steve Lacy „Gemini Rights“
8. Bonobo „Fragments“
9. Wet Leg „Wet Leg“
10. Kitty Florentine „Maladaptive Daydream“
11. Earl Sweatshirt „Sick!“
12. säm „Emps vaata kuis lendan ma“
13. Yung Lean „Stardust“
14. Foals „Life Is Yours“
15. Moderat „MORE D4TA“
16. Gram-Of-Fun „To The Great UnKnown“
17. The Weeknd „Dawn FM“
18. Kedzer „Rare3“
19. Taavi-Peeter Liiv „Skorpion“
20. Siemens Nokia „Jippii!“
SILVIA URGAS
1. Beyoncé „Renaissance“
2. Hikaru Utada „Bad Mode“
3. Fontaines D.C. „Skinty Fia“
4. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
5. Alex G „God Save the Animals“
6. Black Country, New Road „Ants From Up There“
7. Rosalia „Motomami“
8. Sudan Archives „Natural Brown Prom Queen“
9. oso oso „sore thumb“
10. Alvvays „Blue Rev“
11. FKA Twigs „Caprisongs“
12. Nilüfer Yanya „PAINLESS“
13. Big Thief „Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You“
14. Charli XCX „Crash“
15. Kendrick Lamar „Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers“
16. The 1975 „Being Funny In A Foreign Language“
17. Horsegirl „Versions of Modern Performance“
18. Borm Bubu „Code Brown“
19. Steve Lacy „Gemini Rights“
20. JID „The Forever Story“
HANNALIISA UUSMA
1. Maria Faust - Mass of Mary
2. Mall Grab- what I breathe (deluxe)
3. Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann - Perform the Compositions of Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann
4. Florian Wahl - Katarsis garanteetitud
5. Leon Vynehall - Fabric presents Leon Vynehall
6. Black Rave Culture - BRC Vol 2
7. Misha Panfilov - The Sea Will Outlive Us All
8. Charlotte Adigéry - Topical Dancer
9. Benedek - Solar Zebrano
10. Jakob Juhkam - L
11. J. Albert - Good Music Mixtape Vol. 3
12. Axel Boman - LUZ / Quest for fire
13. Daphini - Cherry
14. Anysia Kym- soliloquy
15. Ruutu Poiss - Demo soup
16. Loraine James - Building Something Beautiful For Me
17. Sun Runners - Dom lovers
18. Beyonce - RENAISSANCE
19. rRoxymore - Perpetual morel
20. Chuck Enzo - Motherbox
BERK VAHER
1. Brothertiger „Brothertiger“
2. Alfa Collective „Hello Egg“
3. Björk „Fossora“
4. Ron Trent presents WARM „What Do the Stars Say to You“
5. Ibibio Sound Machine „Electricity“
6. Louis Cole „Quality Over Opinion“
7. Jakob Juhkam „L“
8. Charlotte Adigery/Bolis Pupul „Topical Dancer“
9. Tops „Empty Seats“
10. John Carroll Kirby „Dance Ancestral“
11. Ghost Funk Orchestra „A New Kind Of Love“
12.Sault „Untitled (God)“
13.STR4TA „Str4tasfear“
14.Gwenno „Tresor“
15.Sun’s Signature „Sun’s Signature“
16.Panoram „Acrobatic Thoughts“
17.Rita Ray „A Life of Its Own“
18.Wrupk Urei „Ela“
19.Maria Faust „MOnuMENT“
20.Lonitseera „Tapeet“
VALNER VALME
1. Iceboy Violet „The Vanity Project“
2. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
3. Black Rave Culture „Black Rave Culture vol 2“
4. Tont „Biomass“
5. The Ephemeron Loop „Psychonautic Escapism“
6. Kelly Lee Owens „LP8“
7. Zahir „Seems Normal“
8. Jamal Moss „Thanks 4 The Tracks“
9. Amphibian Man II „Amphibian Man II“
10. Loraine James „Building Something Beautiful“
11. Jakob Juhkam „L“
12. Luis „057(Schwyn)“ EP
13. The Maghreban „Connection“
14. DÆMON & Cassius Select „Cycles Of Night EP“
15. Ezmeralda „En Atomos Volando EP“
16. Fennec „a couple of good days“
17. Moor Mother „Jazz Codes“
18. Ats & Ajukaja „Maha“
19. DJ Plead „Quick EP“
20. Brainwaltzera „ITSAME“
ANNA LINDA VARIK
1. Charlotte Adigéry, Bolis Pupul „Topical Dancer“
2. Papooz „None of this matters now“
3. La Femme „Teatro Lúcido“
4.-5. Fishbach „Avec les Yeux“
4.-5. Orelipoiss „Uni“
6. Lonitseera „Tapeet“
7.-8. Florian Wahl „Katarsis garanteeritud“
7.-8. Rita Ray „A Life of it’s Own“
9.-11. Angèle „Nonante Cinq“
9.-11. Christine and the Queens „Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue)“
9.-11. Sofiane Pamart „Letter“
12.-13. Stromae „Multitude
12.-13. Maris Pihlap „The Search for Life Within“
14.-15. Ibibio Sound Machine „Electricity“
14.-15. Beyoncé „Renaissance“
16.-18. Jacques „LIMPORTANCEDUVIDE“
16.-18. Odezenne „1200 Mètres en Tout“
16.-18. Blow „Shake the Disease“
19.-20. Benjamin Biolay „Saint-Clair“
19.-20. Harry Styles „Harry’s House“
SANDER VARUSK
1. Spiritualized „Everything Was Beautiful“
2. The Brian Jonestown Massacre „Fire Doesn't Grow On Trees“
3. Suede „Autofiction“
4. Ghost Woman „Ghost Woman“
5. Love, Burns „It Should Have Been Tomorrow“
6. The Heavy Heavy „Life And Life Only“
7. Orville Peck „Bronco“
8. Mapache „Roscoe's Dream“
9. Hooveriii „A Round Of Applause“
10. Jimetta Rose, Voices Of Creation „How Good It Is“
11. Crystal Eyes „The Sweetness Restored“
12. Boulevards „Electric Cowboy: Born In Carolina Mud“
13. Mart Avi „Blade“
14. Angel Olsen „Big Time“
15. Sean Thompson's Weird Ears „Weird Ears“
16. Centre El Muusa „Purple Stones“
17. Eerie Wanda „Internal Radio“
18. Shelton San „EP2“
19. Danger Mouse, Black Thought „Cheat Codes“
20. Melody's Echo Chamber „Emotional Eternal“