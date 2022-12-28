Areeni aasta albumid 2022: žüriiliikmete isiklikud edetabelid

12. Arch Enemy „Deceivers“ 13. Cabal „Magno Interitus“ 14. Animals as Leaders „Parrhesia“ 15. Demonical „Mass Destroyer“ 16. Celeste „Assassine(s)“ 17. Fit For an Autopsy „On What the Future Holds“ 18. Xentrix „Seven Words“ 19. Maceration „It Never Ends..s“ 20. Rolo Tomassi „Where Myth Becomes Memory“



ANDO NAULAINEN





1. Mydreamfever „Rough and Beautiful Place“

2. Nile Koetting & Nozomu Matsumoto „Remain Calm“

3. DJ Tobzy Imole Giwa „Cruise Beat Album“

4. Klein „Star in the Hood“

5. RS Produções „Saúde em 1º lugar“

6. Double Virgo „Eros in the Bunker“

7. Romance „Once Upon a Time“

8. Bladee „Spiderr“

9. Liturgy „As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time“

10. Wojciech Rusin „Syphon“

11. Ratkiller „Leather Squeaking Softly“

12. Panoram „Acrobatic Thoughts“

13. Shit and Shine „Phase Corrected“

14. DJ Lag „Meeting With the King“

15. More Eaze „Oneiric“

16. HTRK „Death Is a Dream“

17. Metal Preyers „Shadow Swamps“

18. Phelimuncasi „Ama Gogela“

19. Ernest Hood „Back to the Woodlands“

20. DJ In a Dream „Sacrificial Bliss“