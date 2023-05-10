Forbidden, Forgotten and Eradicated. But Alive

Some coloured drawings have also been tacked to the walls of Melnyk’s office. Rectangular people in theatrical poses. Rhomboid-like heads. Triangular legs. These are works of the Ukrainian avant-garde from the 1910s and the 1920s, a splendid period in the art history of the world which was imitated, copied and used as a role model from Paris to Berlin. Only, nobody knew that it was all made in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv. They thought that it was the world famous „Russian avant-garde,“ made by Russians in ancient Russian territories in accordance with Russian tastes.

The summer cottage of the curator Olha Melnyk is not far from this kindergarten. During the first days of the war, rockets started falling on this quiet oasis amidst the pines. The Russians had a succinct name for the rockets: hail. They fell and fell, mowing down everything in their path. There is now a small piece of the trunk of a pine tree on the window sill of Melnyk’s office and she points out a tiny black fragment inside it: a reminder of a rocket. Beside this piece of wood on the sill is an icon. On her small desk are two small European Union flags and her walls are adorned with pictures of soldiers. From her window you can see a monastery with a police car in front of it with flashing lights: the monastery is being searched. Emblems of the whole of Ukraine’s recent past can fit into the few square metres of her office.

The art historian Oksana Semenik was already in Bucha. She had only recently moved with her husband into a new flat and had settled in. A couple of days after the arrival of Russians, they moved out and hid in the basement of the local kindergarten, where they stayed without water and food for many weeks. The neighbours who had remained above ground were shot when they went to get water. Their own flat was occupied by soldiers, who stole random things: a belt, a lens cap of a photo camera etc.

The director of the Mystetskyi Arsenal complex, Olesia Ostrovska-Liuta , woke up early on that February morning. On her way to work, she wrote two letters in her car. One announced to her colleagues that the works had to be moved and all who wished could temporarily „transfer to other locations“ (she didn’t use words like „flee“ or „evacuate“ because she still could not believe what was happening). In the other letter, she asked her colleagues to prepare a letter to the world. Then she handed her daughter over to a colleague who promised to take her to a safe place: Bucha.

During the Soviet era, appropriation occurred through killing, prohibiting, destroying, and hiding Ukrainian artists and their art. Then in the 1990s, Moscow quickly understood that culture always equals politics. The taps were turned on and large exhibitions were organised in Europe, catalogues were published and grants were generously handed out to researchers from Russia and abroad. This led to the understanding that the avant-garde contained certain axes: Moscow-Berlin or Moscow-Paris, but Kiyv… well, you know, there they baked pies. The „Russian avant-garde“ brand was skilfully established and the world art market, which is one of the main creators of cultural memory, lapped it up greedily.

Then the 1990s began. After long decades, the forbidden art was once again brought out, exhibitions were organised and people could, for the first time, see this large part of their art history. „I was very surprised,“ states Oksana Barshynova , who is one of the most renowned experts of this period. Even artists knew nothing about their modernist predecessors and the general audience was simply stunned. Only now could they see their true art history, and how patterns and motifs which originated in Ukrainian villages had influenced their own avant-garde authors, who, in turn, influenced other avant-garde artists. „Ukraine was an atypical colony because it donated the ideas that were disseminated in the Russian Empire,“ Melnyk adds. And not only in Russia. However, the Russians claimed it all as their own.

„We had Russian museums and we had Ukrainian museums,“ says the department head of the National Art Museum of Ukraine, Olena Kashuba-Volvach . „Russian museums contained paintings and sculptures, and Ukrainian museums carpets and tapestries.“ In the university their generation was not taught about the existence of the „Ukrainian avant-garde.“ When they came to work in the museum, they started hearing rumours about it, but could not see those works. In the old building of the art museum, a special storage room existed somewhere in the basement with grey iron doors hiding the whole glorious era, with only the director and the chief registrar knowing the location of this collection. The works were hidden for decades.

In the West, they fear that since the public knows nothing about it, no one will visit such a show. The ticket offices will be empty, no queues will form, and money won’t flow in. Ukraine is also too poor and has been mostly indifferent about supporting such projects. That is why Ukrainian art is currently where it has been located for most of the last one hundred years: underground and not above it. As always.

No large exhibitions of Ukrainian art have taken place in Europe for decades. After the full-scale war broke out, there was a short surge of interest, but according to Olya Balashova , it is not sincere. „It is only emergency aid,“ she announces in another delightful side street of Kyiv, where we sit in the back office of a small alternative gallery.

When I ask the Ukrainian Minister of Culture, Oleksandr Tkachenko , why Ukrainian culture has been loathed so passionately but has been appropriated with equal passion, he clears his throat and looks me straight in the eye. „They decided that Kyiv is the heart of Russia,“ he says. „But what can you do without your heart?“

In Ukraine, nothing similar was undertaken. The annual funding for culture was so minuscule that even a couple of years ago, the then Director of Development at the National Art Museum of Ukraine had to negotiate with entrepreneurs for the paint to cover the walls. Nobody travelled. No books were published. The exhibitions were meagre. No researchers from Europe visited because they thought that Ukrainian art had nothing to offer. But Ukrainians themselves were equally ignorant of their own history. They hadn’t seen or heard anything because Russians had appropriated everything. „They have been plundering our culture for a thousand years“, the art historian Nadia Pavlichenko states. „But when it comes to the Ukrainian avant-garde, this pattern is especially clear.“

Nobody could imagine if we had started talking about the Holocaust only a couple of decades ago, but the Ukrainian Holodomor was hidden away in a special storage area. When the first large exhibition dedicated to the victims of the 1930s took place in the Kyiv History Museum in the 1990s, many visitors stood with tears in their eyes. „So many had a personal relationship with the Holodomor,“ says Olha Melnyk. A personal relationship that had never been spoken about.

At the beginning of the 2000s, Oksana Semenik was still in school when suddenly the news came that the history curricula had been altered. Students were told to go and ask their grandparents what they remembered about the Holodomor because it was now allowed. Semenik went to her great-grandmother, and she started talking. About how she went to the fields to sow seeds as a child, and a Russian soldier with a machine gun stood guard to make sure that the underweight children did not put any seeds in their mouths: if you ate even one, you would be shot in the head. Only then did Semenik understand why her great-grandmother would hide some of the chocolate and pears that they brought her. She was nearly ninety, but the fear remained: maybe Stalin would return, maybe there would be hunger again, maybe… „You always have to have something stored away,“ she would say, cutting the dried crust of the bread into small pieces and hiding it away.

She was one of the most important Ukrainian artists of the first half of the 20th century. She first worked in Kyiv and later in Paris, socialising with the likes of Picasso and Braque. As the daughter of a successful entrepreneur, she had received a first-rate education and her works immediately attracted widespread attention. In Kyiv, her studio became a meeting place for intellectuals and was visited by such figures as Anna Akhmatova and Ilya Ehrenburg. She later lived in Paris, participating in exhibitions and hosting local authors. According to later recollections, many of the items in her flat were of Ukrainian origin. She worked with Malevych and others in Ukrainian villages, designed theatre productions and costumes, participated in the Venice Biennial, etc.

The grandmother of Nadia Pavlichenko was turning eighty. She had lived for a long time, had seen and experienced different things, but there was one topic she had never discussed with her grandchild. She invited Nadia over and, for the first (and for the last) time, said a few terse words about the Holodomor. She was seven years old when the Russians intentionally caused a multi-year famine that led to the death of at least four million people. She saw it with her own eyes. Dead mothers, children withered from hunger. But she nevertheless kept silent because she was afraid. While in post-World War II Europe, people took pains to remember, preserve and recollect everything, in Ukraine, everything was done to keep silent and to forget the past.

The relatives of the renowned artist Mykola Ivasiuk continued bringing food to the prison for him, but Ivasiuk had been shot a long time before because he didn’t paint correctly: he was indeed using the academic style but his ideas were nationalist. The family of the theatre innovator Les Kurbas also did not know anything about his fate. I stand with the director of the Museum of Theatre, Music and Cinema of Ukraine, Tetiana Rudenko, in front of a display. There are many such displays, but the most important assets of the museum have been taken to a place where Ukrainian art has been relocated time and again: into hiding under the ground. She shows me a list. It was discovered in an archive and it contains the names of all of the people who were to be shot that day. A tick with a ballpoint pen had been made in front of the name Kurbas: done, finished, next.

Associations of artists were prohibited. Then art that did not conform to directives started disappearing. One of these directives was the following: although the Holodomor was happening, art should depict fertile fields. The names of those who could not, were not capable of, or did not want to create this art were first crossed off the catalogues and later off other lists. In 1937, artists en masse were sent before tribunals and were shot. There were so many of them that that whole generation was referred to as the Executed Renaissance. In just one week in autumn, almost 300 of them were shot. The number of writers was reduced by ninety percent.

The Holodomor began in 1932, and that year also marks the beginning of attempts to erase the cultural memory of Ukrainians. The destruction of Ukraine at all levels began: this had been attempted previously and is once again being attempted as we speak.

Melnyk recalls that the people from the surrounding area always visited the museum. It was located in the governmental district and the important officials, authority figures and bosses wanted to see the history of their country. But this exhibition they did not visit. They refused to believe that something like this was possible. „This rift in our society still exists,“ Melnyk adds. „The war has reduced the differences in the ways we remember, but has not removed them completely.“

The executions continued after the war. Even as late as 1970, the artist Alla Horska was under surveillance by the KGB and then she was suddenly killed. A modernist composer was found hanging from a tree in a park. One artist was considered too European and therefore was banned from living in the centre of Kyiv: he would have a bad influence on the neighbours. In the end, he died kilometres from the heart of his home-town. And so it went, on and on.

Besides the artists themselves, their works were also destroyed or simply stolen, taken to Russia, and labelled as Russian.

„The first wave was after the Bolshevik Revolution,“ says Oksana Semenik, who has made herself up in the blue, black, and white of the Estonian flag in honour of our meeting. She is not the only Ukrainian art historian who knows by heart how many and which kinds of armaments Estonia has given them. „The second wave was during World War II. And the third wave lacks a clearly defined timeline because it was happening all the time.“ Throughout the Soviet era, for example, works were requested from Kyiv for exhibitions, were taken all over Russia and remained there. Just like that, without a word, nobody batted an eye.

Hatred of Ukrainian art rose to such a level that many Ukrainian artists hid their works… in Moscow. This seems paradoxical, but there the atmosphere was more lenient than in Kyiv, where people raged and destroyed art. The paintings by the renowned fresco painter Mykhailo Boichuk, which he had shown in 1910 in Paris at a special exhibition, disappeared almost completely. One of them was preserved by a student of his: he placed it between two doors at his home and plastered it up. Even that student himself was a rarity: Boichuk and nearly all of his students were killed and only a few, mostly female, students survived by escaping to Moscow.