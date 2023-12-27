AREENI AASTA ALBUMID 2023 | žüriiliikmete isiklikud edetabelid
45 žüriiliikme personaalsed parimate plaatide paremusjärjestused.
Areen palus žüriisse kutsutud inimestel valida välja vähemalt 20 parimat plaati, mis on ilmunud ajavahemikus 1. detsember 2022 kuni 30. november 2023.
Välja valitud plaatide vahel tuli žüriiliikmel ära jagada 150 punkti, kusjuures maksimum punktisumma, mida võib anda ühele plaadile on 20 punkti.
Plaate võis reastada ka rohkem kui 20, kuid jaotatav punktide kogus jäi samaks.
ALEKSANDER ALGO
1. EiK „ei lase sul magada“
2. NKN „Koosolek vol. 10“
3. boipepperoni „qqndqlt“
4. Jorja Smith „falling or flying“
5. SZA „SOS“
6. RAYE „My 21st Century Blues“
7. boygenius „the record“
8. Lil Till „Raha Üle Kõige“
9. Night Tapes „Perfect Kindness“
10. Jack Harlow „Jackman.“
11. Amaarae „Fountain Baby“
12. An-Marlen „Iseendale“
13. Anett, Fredi „Read Between The Lines“
14. Travis Scott „UTOPIA“
15. KAYTRAMINÉ „KAYTRAMINÉ“
16. Metro Boomin „HEROES & VILLAINS“
17. PRODIGYBOYS „GRAMS.&.BASSLINES“
18. Silky Steps „Universal Language“
19. maria kallastu „WHITENOISE“
20. KiROT „Keset Tormi“
OLIVER BERG
1. Misha Panfilov „Gala!“
2. James Holden „Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities“
3. Slowdive „everything is alive“
4. Anunaku „063“
5. Altin Gün „Aşk“
6. Kenn-Eerik „Computations“
7. Matt Rösner „Empty, Expanding, Collapsing“
8. Throw Down Bones „Three“
9. Laurel Halo „Atlas“
10. Föllakzoid „V“
11. Vaiko Eplik „Klišeed“
12. Joni Void „Everyday Is The Song“
13. J.WLSN „Slipped“
14. Aïsha Devi „Death Is Home“
15. Gnoomes „Ax Ox“
16. Kannabinõid „MASS“
17. Yo La Tengo „This Stupid World“
18. Nathan Fake „Crystal Vision“
19. Forest Swords „Bolted“
20. The Murlocs „Calm Ya Farm“
JAN BERKOVITCH
1. Kannabinõid Mass
2. Colter Wall Little Songs
3. Metallica 72 Seasons
4. Enforcerd War Remains
5. Panopticon The Rime Of Memory
6. Obituary Dying Of Everything
7. Tankist Forced Equal
8. Memoriam Rise To Power
9. Blut Aus Nord Disharmonium - Nahab
10. Wayfarer American Gothic
11. Autopsy Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts
12. Dozer Drifting The Endless Void
13. Frozen Soul Glacial Domination
14. Mars red Sky Dawn Of The Dusk
15. Horrendous Onthological Mysterium
16. Mört Fabulas Vulgaris
17. Tarvo Valm band Ei Mees Kõnni Üksi
18. Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain
19. Domkraft Sonic Moons
20. Cirith Ungol Dark Parade
MIHKEL BRAUN
1. Tintura „Tee säärekülast“
2. Tuulikki Bartosik „Playscapes“
3. Mari Kalkun „Stoonia lood“
4. RÜÜT & Sander Mölder „Lendas Meie Kopelisse“
5. Kaisa Kuslapuu ja Karl Laanekask „Kolde all“
6. Merema „Eryamon Koytneva“
7. Svømmebasseng „Før solen har gått ned“
8. Lionmilk „Intergalactic Warp Terminal 222“
9. Lonitseera „Loni jõulud“
10. maria kallastu „WHITENOISE“
11. Misha Panfilov „In Focus“
12. Duo Mann & Juula „Pleektatsu“
13. Duo Mänd/Krüsban „Idameri-Läänemeri“
14. Pearl & The Oysters „Coast 2 Coast“
15. Yaeji „With a Hammer“
16. Sten-Olle „Midagi on Puudu“
17. Liis Ring „Vaikelu“
18. Susanna Viktoria „Piibelehed“
19. Octo Octa „Dreams of A Dancefloor EP“
20. Laimas Muzykanti „Turu Buru!“
SIIM ESKEL
1. boygenius - „the record“
2. Lee Gamble - „Models“
3. Animal Collective - „Isn’t It Now“
4. Oneohtrix Point Never - „Again“
5. µ-Ziq - „1977“
6. BEA1991 - „Peachy Free“
7. Pia Fraus - „Evening Colours“
8. Jockstrap - „Red Eye“
9. Liis Ring - „Vaikelu“
10. Theo Parrish - „Free Myself“
11. Tintura - „Tee Säärekülast“
12. Protomartyr - „Formal Growth In The Desert“
13. Little Dragon - „Slugs Of Love“
14. Four Tet - „Live At Alexandra Palace“
15. Jan Jelinek - „SEASCAPE polyptych“
16. Avey Tare - „7s“
17. Shida Shabadi - „Living Circle“
18. The WAEVE, Graham Coxon - „The WAEVE“
19. Siemens Nokia - „Ebarealju“
20. October London - „The Rebirth Of Marvin“
ESTER FAIMAN
1. Kannabinõid „Mass“
2. Urfaust „Untergang“
3. Doja Cat „Scarlet“
4. Intrepid „Slaying of Sanity/Murder of Mind“
5. Sleaford Mods „UK Grim“
6. Paperi T „Joka päivä jotain katoaa“
7. Billy Nomates „Cacti“
8. Tuulikki Bartosik „Playscapes“
9. Hexvessel „Polar Veil“
10. Threes And Will & Huerequeque „Blood River Poort“
11. Genka, Dew8 „Doom“
12. PJ Harvey „I Inside The Old Year Dying“
13. Ocean Districts „Phantom Islands“
14. Slowdive „everything is alive“
15. Blur „The Ballad of Darren“
16. Grave Pleasures Plagueboys“
17. EIK 2509 „ei lase sul magada“
18. Fever Ray „Radical Romantics“
MARTIN JÕELA
1. Man Rei „Health“
2. Pia Fraus „Evening Colours“
3. Tõnu Naissoo „Shapes and Colours“
4. John Carroll Kirby „Blowout“
5. Roma Vjazemski „Golden Microphone From Rainy Sicily“
6. Laihonen & Salmi „Rauhan ja nautinnon puutarhassa“
7. Kadef „Kadef“
8. Jamma-Dee „Perceptions“
9. Misha Panfilov „In Focus“
10. Soundslip „Selected Homeworks 1“
11. Soft Power „Raw Bites“
12. Bryozone „Eye Of Delirious“
13. Jaakko Eino Kalevi „Chaos Magic“
14. Liis Ring „Vaikelu“
15. Pelto Studio Group „Waves of Sound“
16. Eddie Chacon „Sundown“
17. Rahel Talts „Greener Grass“
18. Joseph Shabason „Welcome To Hell“
19. Psychoterror „Punk pole moes“
20. Skeet „Park Road“
MADIS JÄRVEKÜLG
1.-5. V/Z „Suono Assente“
1.-5. Loraine James „Gentle Confrontation“
1.-5. Amaarae „Fountain Baby“
1.-5. Natural Wonder Beauty Concept „Natural Wonder Beauty Concept“
1.-5. Liv.e „Girl in the Half Pearl“
6.-11. Martyna Basta „Slowly Forgetting, Barely Remembering“
6.-11. Actress „LXXXVIII“
6.-11. King Krule „Space Heavy“
6.-11. Khotin „Release Spirit“
6.-11. Golden Ivy „Kammarn“
6.-11. Simo Cell „Cuspide Des Sirènes“
12.-15. Tirzah „trip9love…???“
12.-15. Marlene Ribeiro „Toquei no Sol“
12.-15. Lankum „False Lankum“
12.-15. Quade „Nacre“
16.-19. Niecy Blues „Exit Simulation“
16.-19. Maria BC „Spike Field“
16.-19. Mari Kalkun „Stoonia lood“
16.-19. Mandy, Indiana „i’ve seen a way“
20. André 3000 „New Blue Sun“
TÕNIS KAHU
1. The Necks: Travel
2-4. Mariusz Duda: AFR AI D
2-4. Steven Wilson: The Harmony Codex
2-4. Hawkwind: The Future Never Waits
5-6. Jaimie Branch: Fly Or Die Fly Or Die Fly Or Die ((world war))
5-6. Arooj Aftab/Vijay Iyer/Shahzad Ismaily: Love In Exile
7-9. Oxbow: Love’s Holiday
7-9. PJ Harvey: I Inside The Old Year Dying
7-9. Irreversible Entanglements: Protect Your Light
10. Hedvig Mollestad Weejuns: Weejuns
11-12. Dødheimsgard: Black Medium Current
11-12. Pere Ubu: Trouble On Big Beat Street
13. Wadada Leo Smith/Orange Wave Electric: Fire Illumination
14-15. Watain: Die In Fire – Live In Hell (Live In Stockholm)
14-15. Marcus Strickland Twi-Life: The Universe’s Wildest Dream
16-20. Swans: The Beggar
16-20. Devin Townsend: Devolution Series #3: Empath Live In America
16-20. Phil Manzanera/Andy Mackay: AM. PM
16-20. Metallica: 72 Seasons
16-20. Sleep Token: Take Me Back To Eden
KRISTJAN KARRON
1. Godflesh „Purge“
2. Swans „The Beggar“
3. Oxbow „Love’s Holiday“
4. Roisin Murphy „Hit Parade“
5. Kannabinõid „Mass“
6-8. Forgotten Sunrise „Elu“
6-8. Perfect Angel At Heaven „EP“
6-8. JK Flesh „No Exits“
9. KEN Mode „Void“
10. Lifeguard „Dressed In Trenches“
11-15. The Lunacy Of Flowers „How Could You Let Me Grow To Then Just Let Me Die?“
11-15. mclusky „unpopular parts of a pig / the digger you deep“
11-15. Yo La Tengo „This Stupid World“
11-15. Chepang „Swatta“
11-15. MØAA „Jaywalker“
16-20. Plastika „Plastika“
16-20. Fhtagn „Sügavik“
16-20. Prong „State Of Emergency“
16-20. Puberteet „Liks laks lita“
16-20. Filter „The Algorithm“
SIIM KERA
Model/Actriz „Dogsbody“
Ascendant Vierge „Une nouvelle chance“
underscores „Wallsocket“
DJ RaMeMes „Sem limites“
bar italia „Tracey Denim“
Geese „3D Country“
100 gecs „10,000 gecs“
Mary Lattimore „Goodbye, Hotel Arkada“
Olivia Rodrigo „GUTS“
Militarie Gun „Life Under the Gun“
Brutalismus 3000 „ULTRAKUNST“
Ezra Varier „Estonian Snow“
Carly Rae Jepsen „The Loveliest Time“
Welcome to Berlin „…And It’s Blinding“
Keskkool „Päris maailma elu“
Caroline Polachek „Desire, I Want to Turn Into You“
JPEGMAFIA x Danny Brown „Scaring the Hoes“
Wednesday „Rat Saw God“
TURQUOISEDEATH „Se bueno“
Parannoul „After the Magic“
MIHKEL KLEIS
1. Peter Barclay „I’m Not Your Toy“
2. Yikii „The Crow-Cyan Lake 鸦青湖畔“
3. Grant Chapman „Indentations“
4. Eunho Chang „Sensational Bliss“
5. DJ K „Panico no submundo“
6. Mark Vernon „Call Back Carousel“
7. Babsy Konate „Tounga“
8. Tirzah „trip9love...???“
9. Trhä „Av◊ëlajnt◊ë£ hinnem nihre“
10. Roomful of Teeth „Rough Magic“
11. 33EMYBW „Symbiosis Codes / Mandala“
12. Lil B „Afrikantis“
13. James Ferraro „Concerto I for Strings“
14. Aaron Dilloway „Bhoot Ghar: Sounds of the Kathmandu Horror House“
15. J Sliwa „Harder Than Ever [2015-2018]“
16. Raja Kirik „Phantasmagoria of Jathilan“
17. 天火見 „Adorned in Pure White, Beneath the Veil of Countenance, True Light Illuminates the Soul, Divine Love Nurtures the Spirit“
18. Tankist „Forced Equal“
19. Powell + LCO „26 Lives“
20. Rezzett „Meant Like This“
INGRID KOHTLA
1. gum.mp3 & Dazegxd „Girls Love Jungle“
2. André 3000 „New Blue Sun“
3. Tinashe „BB/ANG3L“
4. Avalon Emerson „& the Charm“
5. Paul St. Hilaire „Tikiman Vol. 1“
6. TisaKorean „Let Me Update My Status“
7. Tzusing „Green Hat“
8. Ryuichi Sakamoto „12“
9. Nourished By Time „Erotic Probiotic“
10. Amaarae „Fountain Baby“
11.–12. PinkPantheress „Heaven Knows“
11.–12. Laurel Halo „Atlas“
11.–12. Kim Areum „SEOUL WAVE“
13.–15. Loraine James „Gentle Confrontation“
13.–15. Animal Collective „Isn’t It Now?“
13.–15. Pia Fraus „Evening Colours“
16.–18. Lil Till „Raha üle kõige“
16–18. .Niecy Blues „Exit Simulation“
16.–18. Tirzah „trip9love...???“
19.–20. boipepperoni „qqndqlt“
19.–20. Space Afrika „A Grisaille Wedding“
19.–20. Chester Watson „Fish Don’t Climb Trees“
PEETER KORMAŠOV
1. Yo La Tengo „This Stupid World“
2. Paramore „This Is Why“
3. Wolfredt „IIII“
4. Kaspar Kalluste „Humanoid“
5. Föllakzoid „V“
6. Aphex Twin „Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760“
7. The Brian Jonestown Massacre „The Future Is Your Past“
8. Forest Swords „Bolted“
9. Night Tapes „Perfect Kindness“
10. Witch „Zango“
11. Lil Till „Raha Üle Kõige“
12. EiK „ei lase sul magada“
13. Rolling Stones „Hackney Diamonds“
14. Altin Gün „Aşk“
15. Unknown Mortal Orchestra „V“
16. Fever Ray „Radical Romantics“
17. A-Rühm „Reede“
18. Queens of the Stone Age „In Times New Roman...“
19. Depeche Mode „Memento Mori“
20. Django Django „Off Planet“
RISTO KOZER
1. Lukid „Tilt“
2. Ajukaja „Expensive Demos“
3. Natural Wonder Beauty Concept „Natural Wonder Beauty Concept“
4. Keskkool „Päris Maailma Elu“
5. John. T. Gast „SINEAD MEMORY TAPE (2015)“
6. Lil Yachty „Let’s Start Here“
7. Refreshers „Bugged“
8. Burial „Unknown Summer“
9. Mart Avi „Wisteria“
10. A-Rühm „REEDE“
11. André 3000 „New Blue Sun“
12. Actress „LXXXVIII“
13. Habitat Ensemble „Habitat Ensemble“
14. Rezzett „Meant Like This“
15. Neuronphase „Sõru“
16. Röövel Ööbik „How the West Was Won“
17. Shelton San „Shelton San EP2 remixes“
18. MAX „Don’t Be Scared / Big Sound / Sundazed / La Nuit“
19. Drake „For All The Dogs“
20. P. Diddy „The Love Album: Off The Grid“
ROBERT KÕRVITS
Tesseract „War Of Being“
Obituary „The Dying Of Everything“
Brutus „Unison Life“
Enslaved „Heimdal“
Keskkool „Päris maailma elu“
Ragana „Desolation’s Flower“
Liturgy „93696“
Mört „Fabulas Vulgaris“
The Hives „The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons“
Shana Cleveland „Manzanita“
Unprocessed „...And Everything In Between“
Kvelertak „Endling“
Psychoterror „Punk pole moes“
By The Time I Get To Phoenix „Injury Reserve“
Tankist „Forced Equal“
Goat „Medicine“
Death Grips „Year Of The Snitch“
Lil Yachty „Let’s Start Here“
Black Pumas „Chronicles of a Diamond“
Rolling Stones „Hackney Diamond“
KASPAR KÜTT
1. George Clanton „Ooh Rap I Ya“
2. Squid „O Monolith“
3. Young Fathers „Heavy Heavy“
4. Sprain „The Lamb as Effigy“
5. Animal Collective „Isn’t It Now?“
6. Mandy, Indiana „I’ve Seen a Way“
7. Yves Tumor „Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)“
8. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard „PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation“
9. Avey Tare „7s“
10. HMLTD „The Worm“
11. JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown „Scaring the Hoes“
12. Bar Italia „Tracey Denim“
13. Swans „The Beggar“
14. Danny Brown „Quaranta“
15. Genka & DEW8 „Doom“
16. Yo La Tengo „This Stupid World“
17. Shame „Food for Worms“
18. Kelela „Raven“
19. M83 „Fantasy“
20. King Krule „Space Heavy“
HOLDEN BONNE LAAMANN
1. GODFLESH „Purge“
2. SWANS „The Beggar“
3. PETER GABRIEL „i/o“
4. FULL OF HELL / NOTHING „When No Birds Sang“
5. METALLICA „72 Seasons“
6. OBITUARY „Dying of Everything“
7. LITURGY „93696“
9. BORIS & UNIFORM „Bright New Disease“
10. CRYSTAL CLOISTERS „Space Trout“
11. POISON RUIN „Härvest“
12. PRONG „State of Emergency“
13. Code Orange „The Above“
14. BORIS & UNIFORM „Bright New Disease“
15. EMPIRE STATE BASTARD „Rivers of Heresy“
16. THUNRAZ „Borderline“
17. MYRKUR „Spine“
18. ORBITAL „Optical Delusion“
19. PJ HARVEY „I Inside Old Year, Dying“
20. LANA DEL REY „Did you know there’s a tunnel under the Ocean Blvrd“
DANNAR LEITMAA
1. 100 Gecs - 10,000 Gecs
2. Sufjan Stevens - Javelin
3. Florian Wahl - Intellikõnts
4. Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean BLVD
5. Bet Your Own Pet - Mommy
6. Indigo De Souza - All Of This Will End
7. Teleman - Good Time/Hard Time
8. The Hives - The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons
9. Mitski - The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We
10. yeule - Softscars
11. Alex Lahey - The Answer is Always Yes
12. Lady Lamb - In The Mammoth Nothing Of The Night
13. Susanne Sundfor - blomi
14. Jeff Rosenstock - Hellmode
15. Tennis - Pollen
16. Boygenius - The Record
17. Kelela - Raven
18. Frankie Rose - Love As Projection
19. Blur - The Ballad Of Darren
20. Altin Güner - Ask
ANDREI LIIMETS
1. Young Fathers „Heavy Heavy“
2. Sigur Rós „Átta“
3. The Blaze „Jungle“
4. Sufjan Stevens „Javelin“
5. Trad.Attack! „Bring It On“
6. boygenius „The Record“
7. Sparklehorse „Bird Machine“
8. Northodoxian „Northodoxian“
9. Blur „The Ballad of Darren“
10. Wolfredt „IIII“
11. Gorillaz „Cracker Island“
12. Mitski „The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We“
13. Susanne Sundfør „Blómi“
14. Arlo Parks „My Soft Machine“
15. The National „Laugh Track“
16. The National „First Two Pages of Frankenstein“
17. NOËP „Move Your Feet“
18. The Rolling Stones „Hackney Diamonds“
19. 100 gecs „10,000 gecs“
20. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds „Council Skies“
MERIT MAARITS
1. Grian Chatten „Chaos for the Fly“
2. Nourished By Time „Erotic Probiotic 2“
3. Travis Scott „Utopia“
4. Slowthai „UGLY“
5. Django Django „Off Planet“
6. André 3000 „New Blue Sun“
7. Boipepperoni „Qqndqlt“
8. Lil Yachty „Let’s Start Here.“
9. Young Fathers „Heavy Heavy“
10. Sufjan Stevens „Javelin“
11. Fred again.. & Brian Eno „Secret Life“
12. Róisín Murphy „Hit Parade“
13. Romy „Mid Air“
14. Paris Texas „Mid Air“
15. B.C. Camplight „The Last Rotation of Earth“
16. Bar Italia „Tracey Denim“
17. Lana Del Rey „Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd“
18. Mitski „The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We“
19. George Clanton „Ooh Rap I Ya“
20. 100 gecs „10,000 gecs“
ANDERS MELTS
1. David Eugene Edwards „Hyacinth“
2. Misþyrming „Með Hamri“
3. Clock DVA „Noesis“
4. Forest Swords „Bolted“
5. August Skipper „One Of The Receivers“
6. Marduk „Memento Mori“
7. MAROONED „Spiritual Transition“
8. Orbital „Optical Delusion“
9. Mogano „Terrarium“
10. Static Abyss „Aborted From Reality“
11. Kringa „All Stillborn Fires, Lick My Heart!“
12. Depeche Mode „Memento Mori“
13. Sól Án Varma „Sól Án Varma“
14. Templər „H.A.C.E.“
15. Vėlių Namai „Alkai“
16. Dew8 & Genka „Doom“
17. Blind Delon „La Métamorphose“
18. Sightless Pit „Lockstep Bloodwar“
19. Laibach „Sketches Of The Red Districts“
20. Slowdive „Everything Is Alive“
ERIK MORNA
1.-5. A Certain Ratio „1982“
1.-5. Florian Wahl „Intellikõnts“
1.-5. Lil Yachty „Let’s Start Here“
1.-5. Olivia Rodrigo „Guts“
1.-5. Tkay Maidza „Sweet Justice“
6.-20. Amaarae „Fountain Baby“
6.-20. Asake „Work Of Art“
6.-20. Babymorocco „The Sound“
6.-20. Frost Children „Hearth Room“
6.-20. Hannah Diamond „Perfect Picture“
6.-20. Janelle Monae „The Age Of Pleasure“
6.-20. Leemets „Magus“
6.-20. Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt „Barbie (Score From the Original Picture)“
6.-20. Pia Fraus „Evening Colours“
6.-20. Psychoterror „Punk pole moes“
6.-20. Vaiko Eplik „Klišeed“
6.-20. Water From Your Eyes „Everyone’s Crushed“
6.-20. Wolfredt „IIII“
6.-20. Yaeji „With A Hammer“
6.-20. YASMYN „Round III“
GERT „TRASH“ MOSER
1. Fhtagn „Sügavik
2. Stition „YX
3. Luurel Varas „Riddles For a Machine
4. Hello Killu „Making Your Unknown Known
5. Kannabinõid „Mass“
6. Skinned Corpse „Sadistic World“
7. Soerd „Mil Laaned Vaikivad“
8. Forgotten Sunrise „Elu“
9. The Satones „Satonismo“
10. Ne’er „Underfround“
11. Keskkool „Päris maailma elu“
12. Hostale „Red Line EP“
13. Lihunik „Lihunik“
14. Teemantkilpkonn „Spetsialistide Planeet“
15. Polydata „Music for Art Classes“
16. Ezra Varier „Estonian Snow“
17. Threes And Will & Huerequeque „Blood River Poort“
18. JohnnyDebiil „Külm suvi“
19. EleOnora „Tuuljamuud“
20. Lirk „Kommunistliku must raua supersõdur“
MARILIIS MÕTTUS
MXLX „Saint“
Tzusing „Green Hat“
Bell Witch „Future´s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate“
Forgotten Sunrise „elu“
Gidia „Struga“
Die Wilde Jagd „Ophio“
HOSTILE „RED—LiNE“
ØXN „CYRM“
The Lunacy of Flowers „The Lunatic“
The Marquis Is Dead „Malaür“
Omon Breaker „Compromat“
Natalia Beylis „Mermaids“
Kannabinõid „MASS“
Mari Kalkun „Stoonia lood“
Bedless Bones „Mire of Mercury“
The Inward Circles „Before We Lie Down In Darkness“
Blind Delon „La Métamorphose“
Involucija „Crna Formula“
Unhuman & Petra Flurr „Mala Vida“
Laurel 2 „Kasutu“
JOHANNA MARIA MÄNGEL
1.–20. Silky Steps „Universal Language“
1.–20. Jesse Ware „This! Feels Good!“
1.–20. Vaiko Eplik „Klišeed“
1.–20. Blur „The Ballad of Darren“
1.–20. Jockstrap „I<3UQTINVU“
1.–20. Caroline „Polachek Desire, I Want to Turn Into You“
1.–20. SZA „SOS“
1.–20. Kaytraminé „Kaytraminé“
1.–20. Misha Panfilov Septet „Gala!“
1.–20. Little Simz „NO THANK YOU“
1.–20. Say She She „Silver“
1.–20. Mari Kalkun „Stoonia lood“
1.–20. Maria Kallastu „Whitenoise“
1.–20. Anohni and the Johnsons „My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross“
1.–20. Joanna Sternberg „I’ve Got Me“
1.–20. Ingrid Lukas „Elumeloodiad“
1.–20. boygenius „the record“
1.–20. Kara Jackson „Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?“
1.–20. 100 gecs „10,000 gecs“
1.–20. HiTech „Détwat“
ANDO NAULAINEN
1. Asian Glow & sonhos tomam conta „Dreamglow“
2. Chuquimamani-Condori „DJ E“
3. Klein „Touched by an Angel“
4. Headache „The Head Hurts but the Heart Knows the Truth“
5. Brìghde Chaimbeul „Carry Them With Us“
6. John Cale „Mercy“
7. Lee Gamble „Models“
8. Bar Italia „Tracey Denim“
9. Oneohtrix Point Never „Again“
10. Valentina Magaletti & Laila Sakini „Cupo“
11. André 3000 „New Blue Sun“
12. Rezzett „Meant Like This“
13. Scratchclart & Menzi „Beyond Gqom & Grime“
14. Speaker Music „Techxodus“
15. 7038634357 „Neo Seven“
16. jonatan leandoer96 „Sugar World“
17. Parannoul „After the Magic“
18. Europa „Wanted“
19. Dima Disk „Pahakas“
20. Sunik Kim „Potential“
MADIS NESTOR
1. Lil Yachty Let’s Start Here
2. Bar Italia Tracy Denim
3. Tirzah Trip9Love...???
4. Nourished By Time Erotic Probiotic 2
5. Lill Till Raha Üle Kõige
6. Amaraae Fountain Baby
7. Avalon Emerson & The Charm
8. Lukid Tilt
9. Yves Tumor Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume;(Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)
10. Lana Del Rey Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
11. V/Z Suono Assante
12. Misha Panfilov Atlantico
13. Dylan Henner You Always Will Be
14. Che Ecru Cold Toronto
15. Ramzi Feu Follets
16. Baba Stiltz Paid Testimony
17. Uh Huh Uh Huh
18. Romance Fade Into You
19. Snõõper Super Snõõper
20. Michael J. Blood & Sockethead Eating Late
21. Phillipp Otterbach The Dahlem Diaries
22. Roma Vjazemski Golden Microphone From Rainy Sicily
23. Jonquera La Croix Des Cros
24. Ice Spice Like..?
25. Genka, Dew8 Doom
26. boygenius The Record
27. SG For Lovers Only
28. Samizdat Disenfranchised Refuseniks
29. The Murlocs Calm Ya Farm
30. DJ Finale Mille Morceau
31. Misha Panfilov In Focus
32. Sampha Lahai
33. Casisdead Famous Last Words
34. CV Vision Im Dal Der Stutzer
35. Mitski The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We
36. Maria BC Spike Field
37. Nice Girl UPP
38. Ssiege Beautiful Age
39. Doja Cat Scarlet
40. Laurel 2 kasutu
41. CHOP Fantasy
42. VHS Head Focus
43. James Blake Playing Robots Into Heaven
44. Anohni My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross
SIIM NESTOR
1. Lil Till „Raha üle kõige“
2. NKN „Koosolek 10“
3. Lil Yachty „Let’s Start Here.“
4. André 3000 „New Blue Sun“
5. Kara Jackson „Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?“
6.-9. removeface „Defaced 2“
6.-9. jnhygs „KOLLECTIVE“
6.-9. Kanii „it was nice knowing u“
6.-9. 9lives „33.1FM“
10.-12. Nourished by Time „Erotic Probiotic 2“
10.-12. Tirzah „trip9love...???“
10.-12. Rezzett „Meant Like This“
13.-15. maria kallastu „WHITE NOISE“
13.-15. boipepperoni „qqndqlt“
13.-15. Mart Avi „Wisteria“
16.-44. laurel 2 „Kasutu“
16.-44. Liis Ring „Vaikelu“
16.-44. Tuulikki Bartosik „Playscapes“
16.-44. Keskkool „Päris maailma elu“
16.-44. Roma Vjazemski „Golden Microphone From Rainy Sicily“
16.-44. Genka, Dew8 „Doom“
16.-44. Prodigyboys „GRAMS.&.BASSLINES“
16.-44. mehkel
16.-44. Memotone „How Was Your Life?“
16.-44. Tapes „Funky Plates, vol 1“
16.-44. James Holden „Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities“
16.-44. Doja Cat „Scarlet“
16.-44. NOEP „Move Your Feet“
16.-44. yeule „Softscars“
16.-44. Kannabinõid „Mass“
16.-44. Che Ecru „I CANT FOCUS“
16.-44. ikeN „Galatea“
16.-44. Autumn! „Golden Child, Chapter 3“
16.-44. Young Fathers „Heavy Heavy“
16.-44. Luci4 „#R2d“
16.-44. pandi „always“
16.-44. jonoftf „100 %“
16.-44. Hanakiv „Goodbyes“16.-44. Zan’ Ten „Another Version of Us 2“
16.-44. Tee Virgo „The Black Court House, vol.1“
16.-44. Mikal „Planted Bass“
16.-44. Unticipated Soundz „Bass Planet“
16.-44. Etheral „Heat Death 4“
16.-44. Man Rei „Health“
TRIIN NIINEMETS-HUNDT
1. Actress „LXXXVIII“
2. Andre 3000 „New Blue Sun“
3.-4. Roma Vjazemski „Golden Microphone From Rainy Sicily“
3.-4. Steven Julien, Kyle Hall“ Crown“
5. Luurel Varas „Riddles For a Machine“
6. The Kitchen Brothers „Mental Concept 121212“
7. -8. Boipepperoni „qqndqlt“
7.-8. Eyot Tapes „Paradise Lost“
9. Neuronphase „Sõru“
10. Etnobotanika „Lesne Duschy“
10.- 11. Honestly Same „Hot Plate Only“
10.- 11. Tirzah „trip9love…???“
13. Florian Wahl „Intellikõnts“
14. -20. Püha Johannes „I’m Ready For Your Love“
14. -20. Liis Ring „Vaikelu“
14. -20. Maria Kallastu „Whitenoise“
14. -20. Salamanda „In Parallel“
14. -20. Bryzone „Eye Of Delirious“
14. -20. LLL „Sunda School III“
14.-20. Omar S „Pain“
MIHKEL NOOT
1. Billy Woods & Kenny Segal „Maps“
2. Noname „Sundial“
3. Casisdead „Famous Last Words“
4. Pangaea „Changing Channels“
5-6. Jpegmafia & Danny Brown „Scaring The Hoes“
5-6. Jessie Ware „That! Feels Good!“
7. Turnstile & Badbadnotgood „New Heart Designs“
8-10. Aesop Rock „Integrated Tech Solutions“
8-10. Dima Disk „Pahakas“
8-10. Danny Brown „Quaranta“
11. Genka & Dew8 „Doom“
12. Armand Hammer „We Buy Diabetic Test Strips“
13-15. Paramore „This Is Why“
13-15. Caroline Polachek „Desire, I Want To Turn Into You“
13-15. Militarie Gun „Life Under The Gun“
16-17. NKN „Vinüül 1“
16-17. Nourished By Time „Erotic Probiotic 2“
18. Blockhead „The Aux“
19-20. Hannah Jadagu „Aperture“
19-20. Yungmorpheous „From Whence It Came“
VALTER NÕMM
1. Swans „The Beggar“
2. The Brian Jonestown Massacre „The Future is Your Past“
3. Riho Sibul „Viimane“
4. PJ Harvey „I Inside The Old Year Dying“
5. Jaan Pehk „Uni“
6. Crystal Cloisters „Space Trout“
7. Riste „Supipäev“
8. House of All „House of All“
9. Pia Fraus „Evening Colors“
10. Cult of Lip „Marsha“
11. Yo La Tengo „This Stupid World“
12. Osees (Oh Sees) „Intercepted Message“
13. Mudhoney „plastic eternity“
14. The Room „Restless fate“
15. Vaiko Eplik „Klišeed“
16. Psychoterror „Punk pole moes“
17. Penza Penza „Electricolorized“
18. Keskkool „Päris maailma elu“
19. Hello Killu „Making Your Unknown Known“
20. The Serfs „Half Eaten By Dogs“
21. Laurel Canyon „S/T“
22. Model/Actriz „Dogsbody“
23. Therapy? „Hard Cold Fire“
REMI PRUAL
µ-Ziq „1977“
Amaarae „Fountain Baby“
Andre 3000 „New Blue Sun“
Andrea „Due In Color“
Anthony Naples „orbs“
Chocolate Hills „Yarns From The Chocolate Triangle“
James Holden „Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities“
Kenn-Eerik „Computations“
Khotin „Release Spirit“
Laurel 2 „Kasutu“
Liv.e „Girl In The Half Pearl“
Lucy Liyou „Dog Dreams“
Nia Archives „Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall“
oedipus apartment complex „The Blissful Sounds of Miracula“
Orbital „Optical Delusion“
Overmono „Good Lies“
Püha Johannes „I’m Ready For Your Love“
Ryuichi Sakamoto „12“
Scuba „Digital Underground“
Seekers International „No Parasites“
Shana Cleveland „Manzanita“
Silky Steps „Universal Language“
Steve Cobby „The New Law Of Righteousness“
The Necks „Travel“
The Orb „Prism“
ERKI PRUUL
1.-5. John Carroll Kirby „Blowout“
1.-5. JIM „Love Makes Magic“
1.-5. Eddie Chacon „Sundown“
1.-5. Santino Surfers „Santino Surfers“
1.-5. John Rocca „Reflecions of the Sun“
6.-10. Joseph Shabason „Welcome to Hell“
6.-10. a.s.o „a.s.o.“
6.-10. Erobique „No.2“
6.-10. Pia Fraus „Evening Colours“
6.-10. Pejzaz „List I“
11.-15. Soundslip „Selected Homeworks, vol.1“
11.-15. Tõnu Naissoo „Shapes & Colours“
11.-15. Misha Panfilov „In Focus“
11.-15. Dressel Amorosi „Spectrum“
11.-15. Orions Belte „Women“
16.-20. Aura Safari „Island Dreams“
16.-20. Janek Murd „Popsci“
16.-20. Greg Foat & Gigi Masin „Dolphin“
16.-20. Mac DeMarco „Five Easy Hot Dogs“
16.-20. Coastlines „Coastlines 2“
RAIMOND PÕLDMAA
1.-8. Cattle Decapitation „Terrasite“
1.-8. James Blake – „Playing Robots Into Heaven“
1.-8. Kannabinõid „Mass“
1.-8. Katatonia „Sky Void of Stars“
1.-8. Sermon „Of Golden Verse“
1.-8. Svalbard „The Weight of the Mask“
1.-8. The Ocean „Holocene“
1.-8. With Honor „Boundless
9.-16. Cryptopsy „As Gomorrah Burns“
9.-16. Genka & DEW8 „Doom“
9.-16. Grails „Anches En Maat“
9.-16. In Flames „Foregone“
9.-16. Incendiary „Change the Way You Think About Pain“
9.-16. Judiciary – „Flesh + Blood“
9.-16. John Coffey „FOUR“
9.-16. Militarie Gun „Life Under the Gun“
17.-24. Baroness „STONE“
17.-24. Caroline Polachek „Desire, I Want to Turn Into You“
17.-24. Fever Ray „Radical Romantics“
17.-24. Mutoid Man „Mutants“
17.-24. Mört „Fabulas Vulgaris“
17.-24. Nothing But Thieves „Dead Club City“
17.-24. Ringworm „Seeing Through Fire“
17.-24. Wolfredt „IIII“
25.-26. Queens of the Stone Age „In Times New Roman...“
25.-26. Roísín Murphy „Hit Parade“
VOOTELE RUUSMAA
Ryuichi Sakamoto „12“
Arvo Pärt „TRACTUS“
Karmen Rõivassepp „Ambivalence“
KMRU „Dissolution Grip“
Jasper Hoiby „Three Elements: Earthness“
Yolabmi „Hydra“
Yuhan Su „Liberated Gesture“
Liis Ring „Homing“
Liis Ring „Vaikelu“
ZÖJ „FIL O FENJOON“
Patrick Shiroishi „I was too young to hear silence“
Sigur Ros „ATTA“
Laurel Halo „Atlas“
Loscil „ALTA“
Loscil & Lawrence English „Colours of Air“
Khotin „Release Spirit“
Tim Hecker „No Highs“
Fever Jay „Radical Romantics“
The National „Laugh Track“
S ee Pole See Trio „Upcycled ´60s „
RAUL SAAREMETS
Andre 3000 „New Blue Sun“
Nidia „95 Mindjeres“
Nice Girl „Upp“
Michael J. Blood & Sockethead „Eating Late“
Paavoharju „Yön mustia kukkia“
Xexa „Vibracões de Prata“
bar italia „The Twits“
9Lives „33.1FM“
Lee Gamble „Models“
Rezzett „Boshly“
Olof Dreijer „Rosa Rugosa EP“
Yussef Dayes „Black Classical Music“
SG „For Lovers Only / Rain Suite“
Sam Gendel „Audiobook“
Lukid „Tilt“
Mykki Blanco „Postcards from Italia“
Devendra Banhart „Flying Wig“
Bianca Scout „The Heart of the Anchoress“
Oval „Romantiq“
Major Wabantwana „The King Of Quantum Sound“
DJ Young Revolution „Quantum Sound EP“
bar italia „Tracey Denim“
Cartier God „Menace 2 Da Ocean“
Tirzah „trip9love…???“
DJ Danifox „Ansiedade“
Out-or „Spektrum“
Karenn „Everything is Curly“
DJ Finale „Mille Morceau“
Tapes „Funky Plates“
Roma Vjazemski „Golden Microphone From Rainy Sicily“
The Lunacy Of Flowers „The Lunatic“
Jessy Lanza „Love Hallucination“
Czn „SSS“
Aphex Twin „Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760“
Memotone „How Was Your Life?“
Anthony Naples „orbs“
James Holden “Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities“
J.Alberts Meets Will August Park „Flat Earth“
Etheral „Heat Death 4“
Mart Avi „Wisteria“
KERT SEMM
1-14) Moritz von Oswald „Silencio“
1-14) Laurel2 „Kasutu“
1-14) Thomas Fehlmann „Umdrehen“
1-14) Philipp Johann Thimm „Birds Singing Till The World Ends“
1-14) James Hoehl „Called Alien Transmission“
1-14) Tongues of Mount Meru „Kalpa“
1-14) Emilian Gatsov „Mall Womb“
1-14) Janek Murd „Vaikelud“
1-14) Orgonon Sound Machine „Ashes“
1-14) Yo La Tengo „This Stupid World“
1-14) Origami Repetika „Rocky Road To The Country“
1-14) Presque Papegaai „Dusty Dawn“
1-14) Warjutus „Kuutõus“
1-14) nula.cc „Octalogue“
15-27) Sumn Conduit „Valve Is Released“
15-27) Radian „Distorted Rooms“
15-27) JDisk „Nativitas Stellae“
15-27) MoHok + Tokee „Dark Sun“
15-27) Adrien d’Elzius „Silent Revolution“
15-27) CLOUDWARMER „The Quiet Haunt“
15-27) Coen Oscar Polack „A Concrete Pasture“
15-27) The Hathaway Family Plot „There Is No Discord“
15-27) Fake Area Code „II“
15-27) Sequentialwork „SequentialTrax Vol. 2“
15-27) Fields Ohio „Valkyrie“
15-27) Psychoterror „Punk Pole Moes“
15-27) Other Eyes „Ghost Tape #9“
PAUL SILD
1. Kara Jackson „Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?“
2. Caroline Polachek „Desire, I Want to Turn Into You“
3. Sufjan Stevens „Javelin
4. André 3000 „New Blue Sun“
5. 12 Rods „If We Stayed Alive“
6. Water From Your Eyes „Everyone’s Crushed“
7. Fucked Up „One Day“
8. Overmono „Good Lies“
9. Animal Collective „Isn’t It Now?“
10. PJ Harvey „I Inside the Old Year Dying“
11. Wednesday „Rat Saw God“
12. Yo La Tengo „This Stupid World“
13. Boygenius „The Record“
14. Covet „Catharsis“
15. Sofia Kourtesis „Madres“
16. Mitski „The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We“
17. Fiddlehead „Death Is Nothing to Us“
18. Strange Ranger „Pure Music“
19. Parannoul „After the Magic“
20. ML Buch „Suntub“
LAURI TIKERPE
1. Yves Tumor „Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Words)“
2. Nourished By Time „Erotic Probiotic 2“
3. Model/Actriz „Dogsbody“
4. Florian Wahl „Intellikõnts“
5. Lonnie Holley „Oh Me Oh My“
6. Paris Texas „Mid Air“
7. ANOHNI and the Johnsons „My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross“
8. Noname „Sundial“
9. Mart Avi „Wisteria“
10. Yunè Pinku „Babylon IX“
11. Earl Sweathirt + The Alchemist „Voir Dire“
12. Billy Woods & Kenny Segal „Maps“
13. Animal Collective „Isn’t It Now?“
14. Frost Children „Speed Run“
15. Young Fathers „Heavy Heavy“
16. Yaeji „With A Hammer“
17. Kelela „Raven“
18. Ice Spice „Like..?“
19. SZA „SOS“
20. Sleaford Mods „UK Grim“
JAANE TOMPS
Doja Cat „Scarlet
villemdrillem „väljateenitud“
Skrillex „Don’t Get Too Close“
Gorillaz „Cracker Island“
boipepperoni „qqnqlt“
Jonatan Leandoer96 „Sugar World“
EiK „ei lase sul magada“
Caroline Polachek „Desire, I Want To Turn Into You“
Lil Yachty „Let’s Start Here.“
Yves Tumor „Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)“
Miley Cyrus „Endless Summer Vacation“
King Krule „Space Heavy“
boygenius „the record“
Daniel Caesar „NEVER ENOUGH“
Paris Texas „MID AIR“
Mitski „The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We“
PJ Harvey „I Inside the Old Year Dying“
Blur „The Ballad of Darren“
Fred again.. / Brian Eno „Secrert Life“
Teemantkilpkonn „Spetsialistide Planeet“
SILVIA URGAS
1. yeule „softscars“
2. Lana Del Rey „Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd“
3. boipepperoni „qqndqlt“
4. Caroline Polachek „Desire, I Want to Turn Into You“
5. Brakence „Hypochondriac“
6. Nourished by Time „Erotic Probiotic 2“
7. L’Rain „I Killed Your Dog“
8. Olivia Rodrigo „Guts“
9. 100 gecs „10,000 gecs“
10. Feeble Little Horse „Girl With Fish“
11. Sofia Kourtesis „Madres“
12. SZA „SOS“
13. Amaarae „Fountain Baby“
14. Geese „3D Country“
15. Nabihah Iqbal „Dreamer“
16. Romy „Mid Air“
17. Overmono „Good Lies“
18. Maria Kallastu „Whitenoise“
19. André 3000 „New Blue Sun“
20. Indigo De Souza „All of This Will End“
BERK VAHER
1. Eddie Chacon „Sundown“
2. Avalon Emerson „& The Charm“
3. Say She She „Silver“
4. John Rocca „Reflections of the Sun“
5. Beverly Glenn-Copeland „The Ones Ahead“
6. Adam Bosarge „Structures Without Rooms“
7. Aksak Maboul „Une aventure de VV (Songspiel)“
8. Yussef Dayes „Black Classical Music“
9. Mari Kalkun „Stoonia lood/Stories of Stonia“
10. Orvokki „Kasvotusten“
11. Riho Sibul „Viimane“
12. Andre 3000 „New Blue Sun“
13. Meshell Ndegeocello „Omnichord Real Book“
14. Leemets „Magus“
15. Jaakko Eino Kalevi „Chaos Magic“
16. Mart Avi „Wisteria“
17. Jessie Ware „That! Feels! Good!“
18. Django Django „Off Planet“
19. Dina Ögon „Oas“
20. Ryuichi Sakamoto „12“
VALNER VALME
1. Actress - LXXXVIII
2. Natural Wonder Beauty Concept - Natural Wonder Beauty Concept
3. Nondi_ - Flood City Tracks
4. Rainy Miller & Space Afrika - A Grisaille Wedding
5. Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun
6. Anthony Naples - orbs
7. Mart Avi - Wisteria
8. Lil Yachty - Let’s Start Here.
9. Ajukaja - Expensive Demos
10. SSIEGE - Beautiful Age
11. James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
12. Lee Gamble - Models
13. TisaKorean - Let Me Update My Status
14. DJ Manny - Hypnotized
15. Iceboy Violet - Not A Dream But A Controlled Explosion
16. Normal Nada The Krakmaxter - Tribal Progressive Heavy Metal
17. Lil Till - Raha Üle Kõige
18. Genka & DEW8 - Doom
19. laurel 2 - kasutu
20. GAIKA - Drift
SANDER VARUSK
1. Tirzah „trip9love...???“
2. Death Valley Girls „Islands In The Sky“
3. Ghost Woman „Anne, If“
4. The Brian Jonestown Massacre „The Future Is Your Past“
5. Beach Fossils „Bunny“
6. The Serfs „Half Eaten By Dogs“
7. The Cult Of Lip „Marsha“
8. Cloudland Canyons „Cloudland Canyons“
9. Depeche Mode „Memento Mori“
10. deary „deary“
11. Tough Age „Waiting Here“
12. Sunny War „Anarchist Gospel“
13. Kali Uchis „Red Moon In Venus“
14. BCUC „Millions Of Us“
15. Allah-Las „Zuma 85“
16. Noel Gallagher „Council Skies“
17. U.S. Girls „Bless This Mess“
18. Kacey Johansing „Year Away“
19. Blur „The Ballad Of Darren“
20. Lil Yachty „Let’s Start Here“