AREENI AASTA ALBUMID 2023 | žüriiliikmete isiklikud edetabelid

14. Mars red Sky Dawn Of The Dusk

5. Panopticon The Rime Of Memory

12. Joni Void „Everyday Is The Song“

2. James Holden „Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities“

13. Anett, Fredi „Read Between The Lines“

10. Threes And Will & Huerequeque „Blood River Poort“

4. Intrepid „Slaying of Sanity/Murder of Mind“

14. Four Tet - „Live At Alexandra Palace“

13. Little Dragon - „Slugs Of Love“

12. Protomartyr - „Formal Growth In The Desert“

14-15. Watain: Die In Fire – Live In Hell (Live In Stockholm)

5-6. Jaimie Branch: Fly Or Die Fly Or Die Fly Or Die ((world war))

2-4. Hawkwind: The Future Never Waits

1.-5. Liv.e „Girl in the Half Pearl“

1.-5. Natural Wonder Beauty Concept „Natural Wonder Beauty Concept“

17. 天火見 „Adorned in Pure White, Beneath the Veil of Countenance, True Light Illuminates the Soul, Divine Love Nurtures the Spirit“

15. J Sliwa „Harder Than Ever [2015-2018]“

14. Aaron Dilloway „Bhoot Ghar: Sounds of the Kathmandu Horror House“

1. Peter Barclay „I’m Not Your Toy“

Welcome to Berlin „…And It’s Blinding“

Militarie Gun „Life Under the Gun“

11-15. mclusky „unpopular parts of a pig / the digger you deep“

11-15. The Lunacy Of Flowers „How Could You Let Me Grow To Then Just Let Me Die?“

16-20. Sleep Token: Take Me Back To Eden

16. Röövel Ööbik „How the West Was Won“

3. Natural Wonder Beauty Concept „Natural Wonder Beauty Concept“

7. The Brian Jonestown Massacre „The Future Is Your Past“

6. TisaKorean „Let Me Update My Status“

4. FULL OF HELL / NOTHING „When No Birds Sang“

Death Grips „Year Of The Snitch“

By The Time I Get To Phoenix „Injury Reserve“

Unprocessed „...And Everything In Between“

20. P. Diddy „The Love Album: Off The Grid“

19. Drake „For All The Dogs“

15. B.C. Camplight „The Last Rotation of Earth“

1. Grian Chatten „Chaos for the Fly“

12. Lady Lamb - In The Mammoth Nothing Of The Night

11. Alex Lahey - The Answer is Always Yes

6. Indigo De Souza - All Of This Will End

5. Bet Your Own Pet - Mommy

4. Hello Killu „Making Your Unknown Known

6.-20. Water From Your Eyes „Everyone’s Crushed“

6.-20. Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt „Barbie (Score From the Original Picture)“

19. Laibach „Sketches Of The Red Districts“

5. August Skipper „One Of The Receivers“

5. Brìghde Chaimbeul „Carry Them With Us“

4. Headache „The Head Hurts but the Heart Knows the Truth“

3. Klein „Touched by an Angel“

1.–20. Kara Jackson „Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?“

1.–20. Say She She „Silver“

1.–20. Little Simz „NO THANK YOU“

The Inward Circles „Before We Lie Down In Darkness“

The Marquis Is Dead „Malaür“

The Lunacy of Flowers „The Lunatic“

17. Threes And Will & Huerequeque „Blood River Poort“

5. Kara Jackson „Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love?“

27. SG For Lovers Only

18. Romance Fade Into You

13. Dylan Henner You Always Will Be

14. -20. Püha Johannes „I’m Ready For Your Love“

16.-44. Hanakiv „Goodbyes“16.-44. Zan’ Ten „Another Version of Us 2“

16.-44. James Holden „Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities“

16.-44. Memotone „How Was Your Life?“

Steve Cobby „The New Law Of Righteousness“

Liv.e „Girl In The Half Pearl“

Chocolate Hills „Yarns From The Chocolate Triangle“

20. The Serfs „Half Eaten By Dogs“

19. Hello Killu „Making Your Unknown Known“

8. House of All „House of All“

2. The Brian Jonestown Massacre „The Future is Your Past“

19-20. Yungmorpheous „From Whence It Came“

13-15. Militarie Gun „Life Under The Gun“

Patrick Shiroishi „I was too young to hear silence“

17.-24. Nothing But Thieves „Dead Club City“

9.-16. Incendiary „Change the Way You Think About Pain“

1.-8. Svalbard „The Weight of the Mask“

1.-5. John Rocca „Reflecions of the Sun“

15-27) The Hathaway Family Plot „There Is No Discord“

1-14) Origami Repetika „Rocky Road To The Country“

Memotone „How Was Your Life?“

The Lunacy Of Flowers „The Lunatic“

Bianca Scout „The Heart of the Anchoress“

Skrillex „Don’t Get Too Close“

5. Lonnie Holley „Oh Me Oh My“

17. Fiddlehead „Death Is Nothing to Us“

6. Water From Your Eyes „Everyone’s Crushed“

boygenius „the record“

Daniel Caesar „NEVER ENOUGH“

Paris Texas „MID AIR“

Fred again.. / Brian Eno „Secrert Life“

Teemantkilpkonn „Spetsialistide Planeet“

SILVIA URGAS

1. yeule „softscars“

3. boipepperoni „qqndqlt“

5. Brakence „Hypochondriac“

6. Nourished by Time „Erotic Probiotic 2“

7. L’Rain „I Killed Your Dog“

8. Olivia Rodrigo „Guts“

9. 100 gecs „10,000 gecs“

10. Feeble Little Horse „Girl With Fish“

11. Sofia Kourtesis „Madres“

12. SZA „SOS“

13. Amaarae „Fountain Baby“

14. Geese „3D Country“

15. Nabihah Iqbal „Dreamer“

16. Romy „Mid Air“

17. Overmono „Good Lies“

18. Maria Kallastu „Whitenoise“

BERK VAHER

1. Eddie Chacon „Sundown“

2. Avalon Emerson „& The Charm“

3. Say She She „Silver“

4. John Rocca „Reflections of the Sun“

5. Beverly Glenn-Copeland „The Ones Ahead“

6. Adam Bosarge „Structures Without Rooms“

7. Aksak Maboul „Une aventure de VV (Songspiel)“

8. Yussef Dayes „Black Classical Music“

9. Mari Kalkun „Stoonia lood/Stories of Stonia“

10. Orvokki „Kasvotusten“

11. Riho Sibul „Viimane“

13. Meshell Ndegeocello „Omnichord Real Book“

14. Leemets „Magus“

15. Jaakko Eino Kalevi „Chaos Magic“

17. Jessie Ware „That! Feels! Good!“

18. Django Django „Off Planet“

19. Dina Ögon „Oas“

20. Ryuichi Sakamoto „12“

VALNER VALME

1. Actress - LXXXVIII

2. Natural Wonder Beauty Concept - Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

3. Nondi_ - Flood City Tracks

4. Rainy Miller & Space Afrika - A Grisaille Wedding

6. Anthony Naples - orbs

8. Lil Yachty - Let’s Start Here.

9. Ajukaja - Expensive Demos

10. SSIEGE - Beautiful Age

11. James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven