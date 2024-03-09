Jonatan Vseviov: The rat is already on the attack. It’s attacking us in the middle of our living room

A successful Ukrainian democracy can indeed be dangerous to Putin. Remember, he has always argued that Russia, while in many ways European, is nevertheless fundamentally different. This idea of Russian uniqueness is obviously older than Putin; it goes back to Russia seeing itself as a separate civilization, with global and historic ambitions – a vision of Moscow being the Third Rome, a sort of carrier of a civilizational torch.

But Putin, too, has determined that Russia´s existential interests are at stake; that a free and independent Ukraine, as part of a European family of nations, is a threat to Russia and its vision of itself. The final nail in the coffin of the Soviet Union, which´ demise Putin himself has described as „the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th Century“.

Ukraine is fighting for its survival, not just as a state, but as a nation. You’ve all heard the slogan: if Russia stops fighting, there will be no war; if Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. And its right – Ukraine´s collapse would be catastrophic. We´ve seen what it would look like. We saw it Bucha and in Irpin, and we´re seeing it right now, all across the occupied territories, where Russia attempts to root out ukrainianness as such.

From 2008 to 2018, Vseviov worked at the Estonian Ministry of Defence, where he rose to the position of secretary general.

Jonatan Vseviov took office as Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in February 2021. Before his current job, Vseviov was the Estonian ambassador to the United States since August 2018.

Aggression may succeed. Or it could fail. One thing is certain – this war – as all others before it – will end. One day, peace will break out. The sort of peace we´ll have will depend on the way this war ends. It will depend on the war´s result.

So it might come as a bit of a surprise when I say that in international affairs, it does not matter what we say. It does not even matter what we do. When it comes to shaping history, the only thing that really matters is the result we´re able to achieve. It is the result that defines us.

I am an Estonian diplomat. Diplomats – we are story tellers. We use words to advance our interests. We talk. That´s what we do.

The problem with ideas is that they tend to cross borders. The Soviets found that out the hard way, as the attractiveness of an alternative model motivated millions in Central and Eastern Europe to aspire for something else, and eventually, revolt against Communist rule.

A successful, democratic and united Europe is an idea, and that idea has considerable drawing power. People beyond Europe´s borders aspire to live like we do. That, after all, is the reason why the European Union´s enlargements have succeeded, and why they´ve even been possible in the first place.

No, it is not NATO´s military presence on Russia´s borders that they fear in the current European security order. It is the existence of that order as such that they perceive as dangerous.

This desire for a buffer zone is not informed by military considerations only, or even primarily. If it were just NATO´s tanks that were seen as a threat, then surely Russia would not have left its borders with NATO undefended when they invaded Ukraine.

But Putin´s goals are not limited to Ukraine. As Moscow made clear in the run-up to the war, they´re seeking a fundamentally reshaped European security order, where NATO would be pushed back to its pre-1997 borders, creating a buffer zone between itself and what they consider to be the „true West“.

Russia has time and again, proven, with words and action alike, that its goals in this war have not changed. They want all of Ukraine. All of it.

And so, Russia has time and again, proven, with words and action alike, that its goals in this war have not changed. They want all of Ukraine. All of it.

True Ukrainian sovereignty does not fit in this picture. So if all of a sudden it becomes apparent that those Ukrainians decide to turn away from the Russian idea, to build a European-style democracy, and succeed – then the whole concept of Russian uniqueness collapses. And with it, a big part of the rationale for why the Russian people are destined to putinist rule.

At the same time, Putin has always seen Ukraine as an integral part of Russia. In fact, Russia traces its origins to Ukraine, and before there was Moscow – and way before Saint Petersburg – there was Kyiv.

And it is this idea of Russia’s uniqueness that Putin has used to justify his system of government that is different from the way we in the West govern ourselves.

A loss in Ukraine would not immediately lead to the collapse of the European project. But it would be its catalyst.

So, whether we want it or not, we Europeans are already involved in this war. Not kinetically, no. At least not yet. But our existential interest – to live as a united and democratic Europe – is directly at odds with Russia´s interest to reshape the current European security order. And the existential interest of Ukraine to exist is at odds with Russia´s interest to preserve an Empire.

And all of this – immediately on Russia´s borders. A threat. Not because of anything that we do, but because of who we are. Because if the European model continues to succeed, then it will certainly inspire those in Russia who hope for a similarly democratic – and European – future. That is indeed a threat to the Putin regime. No matter what the CIA does or does not do.

Rich, at peace, and secure. What´s worse – multinational. Including both the Catholics and the Lutherans, and yes – the Orthodox. Including people as diverse as the French and the Germanics, the Greeks and the Balts, and yes – the Slavs. Where personal rights and liberties are upheld. Democratically governed. Integrated. And stronger together.

The life-strength of this European idea stems from the success of it. Europe is richer than ever before, and certainly richer than Russia. Free Europe has enjoyed unprecedented peace – both internally and externally – and certainly more so than Russia has been able to. And under NATO umbrella Europe has been secure.

Putin himself has talked about it, although – truth be told – in his interpretation, the spread of ideas is the hand-work of Western special services, with most of the honors usually going to the CIA. That, after all, is how he´s explained Ukraine´s Maidan revolution, and the colored revolutions before it: a result of the West´s shadowy machinations, aimed at undermining the „Russian World“, tearing parts of it away and – eventually – destabilizing Moscow itself.

It might take a while for people to recognize our defeat. After all, we in the West are very good at hiding our defeats. We´re very good at PR. That is how democratically elected governments get into office – they explain, convince, and create narratives. So it’s only natural that when we lose, we tend to do a good job at explaining the loss away, of hiding it.

We celebrate our victories with concrete dates in mind; our defeats have vaguer anniversaries, but they´re defeats nevertheless. There´s no hiding from it.

A loss in Ukraine would not immediately lead to the collapse of the European project. But it would be its catalyst.

NATO´s war in Afghanistan is a good example. We lost that war. Taliban is back in power. But when did we lose it? Certainly not when the last American planes dramatically departed. It happened some time before.

A victorious Russia would not stop in its tracks. It would lick its wounds, and continue. Preferably at a conference table with other „great powers“, where they´d attempt to negotiate, from a position of strength, a new security order in Europe. A Europe with buffer zones. A Europe where some Europeans´ fate would be decided over their heads. And where the Chamberlains of our day would surely again announce that they´ve delivered peace for our times. By again attempting to satisfy the hunger of an aggressor by feeding it the freedom of others.

We, Europeans, know how these stories end. They end with catastrophe. For all of us. And certainly for the European project as we know it.

Wars end when one side is no longer able or willing to sustain its strategic course. They´re not just contests of arms. They´re first and foremost contests of wills. The outcome of this war will obviously be affected by battlefield developments, but it will not be determined by them alone. Even if Ukraine was able to push every Russian soldier from its borders, Russian missiles could still continue to rain down on Ukrainian cities.