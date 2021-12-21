AREENI AASTA ALBUMID 2021: Žürii personaalsed edetabelid

ALEKSANDER ALGO
1. Baby Keem "The Melodic Blue"
2. Billie Eilish "Happier Than Ever"
3. Jack Harlow "That's What They All Say"
4. YASMYN "YASMYN"
5. Slowthai "Tyron"
6. Måneskin "Teatro d'ira - Vol. I"
7. Injury Reserve "By the Time I Get To Phoenix"
8. Silk Sonic "An Evening With Silk Sonic"
9. Aminé "TWOPOINTFIVE"
10. Japanese Breakfast "Jubilee"
11. Tyler, The Creator "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST"
12. Bo Burnham "Inside (The Songs)"
13. Fredo "Money Can't Buy Happiness"
14. Kanye West "Donda"
15. Ghetts "Conflict Of Interest"
16. Dave "We're All In This Together"
17. nublu "Café Kosmos"
18. Leis "ÜLETUNNID"
19. The Boondocks "Soup Can Pop Band"
20. Villemdrillem "vd"
JAN BERKOVITCH
1. Mastodon "Hushed And Grim"
2. Panopticon "... And Again Into The Light"
3. Khemmis "Deciver"
4. Converge "Bloodmoon: I"
5. King Woman "Celestial Blues"
6. Thy Catafalque "Vadak"
7. Outre Tombe "Abysse mortifère"
8. Enforced "Kill Grid"
9. Sturgill Simpson "The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita"
10. Gojira "Fortitude"
11. Asphyx "Necroceros"
12. Inhuman Condition "Rat God"
13. Darkthrone "Eternal Hails..."
14. Paradox "Heresy II. (End of an Era)"
15. Domkraft"Seeds"
16. Mört "Pangetäis bängereid"
17. Tarvo Valm "Tulen, olen ja lähen"
18. Hooded Menace "The Tritonus Bell"
19. Wolves in The Throne Room "Primordial Arcana"
20. Stöner "Stoners Rule"
MIHKEL BRAUN
1. Puuluup "Viimane suusataja"
2. Duo Ruut "Kulla kerguseks"
3. Maris Pihlap "What have you become?"
4. Maarja Nuut "Hinged"
5. Kaisa Kuslapuu "Nupud"
6. DIDI HAN "Wake Up"
7. Nala Sinephro "Space 1.8"
8. Kulno Malva "Akordionimeditatsioonid"
9. Ajukaja & Mart Avi "Nolk
10. Erki Pärnoja & Collegium Musicale "Anima Mea"
11. EIK & Laurel Varas "TIKS 097"
12. Park Hye Jin "Before I Die"
13. Kiri Ra! "Kiri Ra!"
14. Nagy Bögö "Erinevad maailmad"
15. Kaelan Mikla "Undir Köldum Norðurljósum"
16. Lauri Sommer & Arles Kangus "Vanalinna Vahel: Laule väikse hipi sõnadele"
17. Duo Mänd/Krüsban "Ai-tit tui-tui"
18. Sassy 009 "Heart Ego"
19. HUNT "Station Luna"
20. Genka & DEW8 "Oleg"
ROMAN DEMCHENKO
1. Turnstile “GLOW ON”
2.-4. Viagra Boys “Welfare Jazz”
2.-4. Akli “Refleksija”
2.-4. Emma Ruth Rundle “Engine Of Hell”
5.-9. Archspire “Bleed The Future”
5.-9. Kalli Talonpoika "Today's a Day I Feel There Might Not Be a Tomorrow Some Day”
5.-9. Lantlos “Wildhund”
5.-9. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe “Bloodmoon: I”
5.-9. Every Time I Die “Radical”
10.-12. Frontierer “Oxidized”
10.-12 Tirzah “Colourgrade”
10.-12 Knocked Loose "A Tear in the Fabric of Life”
13.-16. Kowloon Walled City "Piecework"
13.-16. Dry Cleaning "New Long Leg"
13.-16. Kedr Livanskiy “Liminal Soul”
13.-16. Deafheaven “Infinite Granite”
17.-20. Shortparis "Яблонный Сад”
17.-20. Low "Hey What”
17.-20. Kaschalot “Zenith”
17.-20. Black Marble “Fast Idol”
SIIM ESKEL
1. Japanese Breakfast ''Jubilee''
2. Amyl and The Sniffers ''Comfort To Me''
3. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and The LSO ''Promises''
4. Ryuichi Sakamoto ''Playing the Piano 12122020''
5. Anz ''All Hours''
6. Clairo ''Sling''
7. Ans. Andur ''Uus palav päev''
8. Pia Fraus ''Now You Know It Still Feels The Same''
9. Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog ''Hope''
10. Loraine James ''Reflection''
11. Mdou Moctar ''Afrique Victime''
12. Viagra Boys ''Welfare Jazz''
13. Bedless Bones ''Bending the Iron Bough''
14. Andy Stott ''Never The Right Time''
15. Yleiset Syyt ''Umpikujamekanismi''
16. Silk Sonic ''An Evening with Silk Sonic''
17. Superstate (feat. Graham Coxon) ''Superstate''
18. Pinegrove ''Amperland, NY''
19. Men I Trust ''Untourable Album''
20. Mamaki Boys ''Patriote''
ESTER FAIMAN
1.-15. Sleaford Mods “Spare Ribs”
1.-15. Maarja Nuut “Hinged”
1.-15. Kælan Mikla “Undir Köldum Norðurljósum”
1.-15. Billy Nomates “Emergency Telephone” EP
1.-15. Yasmyn “Yasmyn”
1.-15. manna “i can do anything IF I WANT TO”
1.-15. Bob Vylan “We Live Here”
1.-15. Mat McNerney & Kimmo Helén “A Fire In The Cold Season”
1.-15. Pedigree “Funeral Child”
1.-15. Angel Olsen “Aisles” EP
1.-15. Swarn “Abysmal Hallucinations”
1.-15. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard “Butterfly 3000”
1.-15. Hunt “Station Luna”
1.-15. ZillaKami “Dog boy”
1.-15. Lonely Guest “Lonely Guest”
FS
1. Gewalt “Paradies”
2. Viagra Boys “Welfare Jazz”
3. Audiobooks “Astro Tough”
4. Hunt “Station Luna”
5. Saint Cheatersburg “Juan Ratón”
6. Amyl And The Sniffers “Comfort To Me”
7. A Place To Bury Strangers “Hologram”
8. Sex Gang Children “Oligarch”
9. Errorr “Servant”
10. Iceage “Seek Shelter”
11.-18. The Boondocks “Soup Can Pop Band”
11-18. Desperate Journalist “Maximum Sorrow!”
11.-18. Dry Cleaning “New Long Leg”
11.-18. MØAA “Euphoric Recall”
11.-18. Shame “Drunk Tank Pink”
11.-18. Sleaford Mods “Spare Ribs”
11.-18. Voidant “Voidant”
11.-18. Whispering Sons “Several Others”
19.-20. 1919 “Citizens Of Nowhere” 119.-20. Bleib Modern “Afraid To Leave”
MARTIN JÕELA
1. Kraig Kilby "Satori"
2. Ruutu Poiss "Palav Aed"
3. Greg Foat, Aleksi Heinola & Teemu Åkerblom "Gone To The Cats"
4. Estrada Orchestra "Playground"
5. Nikolaienko "Rings"
6. Sasha Vinogradova & Alina Anufrienko "Oko"
7. You'll Never Get To Heaven "Wave Your Moonlight Hat for the Snowfall Train"
8. Uusi Jazzi Klubi "Nilsiänkadun Rauhansopimus"
9. Loveshadow "Loveshadow"
10. The Person "Tide Life”
11. Kiwanoid "Enter The Untitled"
12. Sarah Davachi "Antiphonals"
13. Resilient Vessels "Live At The Cell"
14. Contours "Balafon Sketches"
15. Maarja Nuut "Hinged"
16. Merope "Salos"
17. Laila Sakini "Into the Traffic, Under the Moonlight"
18. Prins Emanuel "Vhassal"
19. Heta Bilaletdin "Nauhoi"
20. Vaisu Luksus "L'orgue de l'église de Viinikka"
MART KALVET
1. Sonic Area "KI"
2. Drumcorps "For the Living"
3. Otto Von Schirach & Qebrus "Ottobrus"
4. Goreshit & Hitori Tori "Misdirection"
5. Meta Meat "Infrasupra"
6. Little Simz "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"
7. Leroy "Dariacore"
8. Soup "Diamond Eater"
9. sunnk "Weaving Ritual"
10. Pettunud Kodanik "lõhki ja läbi"
11. Kartul "Sodomiitide saaga"
12. Punane Magneet-Lõvi "Üliinimene"
13. Sküllfükk SS "Uncut Speed"
14. Kõukude Tants "Lyndanise Ood"
15. Siberian Summer "Real Feel -90°C"
16. Kalli Talonpoika "Today's A Day I Feel There Might Not Be A Tomorrow Some Day"
17. Abroxis "Multiverse"
18. Valter Nõmm "Fuzzolini EP"
19. Marmormaze "All Plugs Go To Heaven"
20. Sorr "Sentience"
KRISTJAN KARRON
1. Jurassic Witch "Black Masses and Ashes"
2.-3. Pom Poko "Cheater"
3.-3. Der Weg Einer Freiheit "Nokturn"
4.-5. Hainbach "Schwebungssummer"
4.-5. Kaballah "The Omen"
6.-10. Idles "Crawler"
6.-10. Mogwai "As The Love Continues"
6.-10. Melvins "Working With God"
6.-10. Rat King "Omen"
6.-10. Ideation "Blunt Instrument"
11.-15. Teravmoon "Loodan, Et Sul Pole Paha Meel"
11.-15. Dinosaur Jr. "Sweep It Into Space"
11.-15. Pettunud Kodanik "Lõhki Ja Läbi"
11.-15. Bala "Maleza"
11.-15. Präparation-X "Botas Picudas"
16.-20. Hurt You "Apocalypse City"
16.-20. OK EG "Prismatic Spring"
16.-20. A Bunch Of Dead People "Construct"
16.-20. Cynic "Ascension Codes"
16.-20. Xiu Xiu "Oh No"
KÄRT KELDER
1. Jerome “Moods”
2. PLO Man & C3D-E “public static v.”
3. Priori “Your Own Power”
4. Tomaga “Intimate Immensity”
5. kiwanoid “enter the untitled”
6. Simona Zamboli “Ethernity”
7. Metronomy “Posse EP Volume 1”
8. Marco Shuttle “Cobalt Desert Oasis”
9. Yu Su “Yellow River Blue”
10. Skee Mask “Pool”
11. Leon Vynehall “Rare, Forever”
12. Christina Chatfield “Sutro”
13. Maarja Nuut “Hinged”
14. Tirzah “Colourgrade”
15. Eris Drew “Quivering In Time”
16. Wolf Alice “Blue Weekend”
17. Janek Murd “VIIV”
18. Sault “Nine”
19. Pia Fraus “Now You Know It Still Feels the Same”
20. nthng "Unfinished"
SIIM KERA
1. Black Country, New Road „For the First Time“
2. Danny L Harle „Harlecore“
3. PinkPantheress „To Hell With It“
4. Parannoul „To See the Next Part of the Dream“
5. Kalli Talonpoika „Today's a Day I Feel There Might Not Be a Tomorrow Some Day“
6. Halsey „If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power“
7. Injury Reserve „By the Time I Get to Phoenix“
8. Genka & Dew8 „Oleg“
9. Genesis Owosu „Smiling With No Teeth“
10. Juçara Marçal „Delta Estácio blues“
11. Spectral Wound „A Diabolic Thirst“
12. Little Simz „Sometimes I Might Be Introvert“
13. Magdalena Bay „Mercurial World“
14. black midi „Cavalcade“
15. Willow „Lately I Feel Everything“
16. Ouu „Saint Frotée“
17. Origami Angel „Gami Gang“
18. Ans. Andur „Uus palav päev“
19. Japanese Breakfast „Jubilee“
20. Dry Cleaning „New Long Leg“
MIHKEL KLEIS
1. Ronce "Malignant"
2. The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu "Come Down Dawn"
3. Snakehouse "Down With Anime Up With Piano Songs! (Unmixed)"
4. Sellasouls "Am III Pretty?"
5. Rắn Cạp Đuôi "Ngủ ngày ngay ngày tận thế"
6. Polonius "Son of Checkmate Eternal Warriors"
7. Puppybones "Drippin Like My Wrist"
8. Prolaps "Ultra Cycle Pt. 2: Estival Growth"
9. Bye2 "Teeth Restoration"
10. Sugar Wounds "Calico Dreams"
11. ΜΜΜΔ "L’âge de l'absolutisme"
12. DJ In a Dream "The Shiver Rain Prayer Rope (Audio Collage)"
13. Patricider "No Fucking Love"
14. Shmu "The Universe Is Inside My Body"
15. Aero Gros M "Chocolate Hearts and Stag Beetles"
16. Boom Edan "2021"
17. Hikki "Hikki 1 + Hikki 2"
18. 유키카 "timeabout,"
19. Poppy "Eat (NXT Soundtrack)"
20. White Suns "The Lower Way"
21. Kõdu "Unusta kõik"
22. Senso "Drifter94"
23. Arcanist "Caustic Apparitions"
24. Cities Aviv "The Crashing Sound of How It Goes"
25. Golden Boy "I Never Meant for This to Happen"
26. Lil Bitchass Misdemeanor "Off the Heezy"
27. Portal "Avow"
28. Черноплодь "И З Г О Р А"
29. Spider God "Skugglösa ljuset / Shadowless Light"
30. Kiri-Uu "Creak-Whoosh"
ERKI KODAR
1. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra “Promises”
2. Madlib “Sound Ancestors”
3. Joy Orbison “still slipping vol. 1”
4. Moritz Von Oswald Trio, Heinrich Kobberling, Laurel Halo “Dissent”
5. Charlotte Day Wilson “ALPHA”
6. Amyl and The Sniffers “Comfort To Me”
7. Nala Sinephro “Space 1.8”
8. Koreless “Agor”
9. The Paradox “Counter Active”
10. Devon Lamarr Organ Trio “I Told You So”
11. Dave “We’re All Alone In This Together”
12.Genka & DEW8 “Oleg”
13. Arlo Parks “Collapsed In Sunbeams”
14. Cleo Sol “Mother”
15. Ans. Andur “Uus palav päev”
16. Greg Foat, Aleksi Heinola, Teemu Akerblom “Gone To The Cats”
17. Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble “NOW”
18. Manna “i can do anything IF I WANT TO”
19. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis “CARNAGE”
20. Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement “Flying Fish Ambience”
INGRID KOHTLA
1. Erika de Casier „Sensational“
2. Playboi Carti „Whole Lotta Red“
3. Magdalena Bay „Mercurial World“
4. Nariaki Obukuro „Strides“
5. Loraine James „Reflection“
6. Kelman Duran „Night in Tijuana“
7. Silkie „Panorama“
8. Tirzah „Colourgrade“
9. Space Afrika „Honest Labour“
10. Poison Damage „Angel Is Calling“
11.–12. Handsomeboy Technique „Technique“
11.–12. Flying Lotus „Yasuke“
11.–12.. Genka x Dew8 „Oleg“
13.–14. Pi’erre Bourne „The Life of Pi’erre 5“
13.–14. HUNT „Station Luna“
15.–16. Billie Eilish „Happier Than Ever“
15.–16. Kanye West „Donda“
17. –18. Duran Duran „Future Past“
17. –18. Maarja Nuut „Hinged“
19. –20. The Coral „Coral Island“
19. –20. India Jordan „Watch Out!“
19. –20. YASMYN „YASMYN“
PEETER KORMAŠOV
1. Mdou Moctar “Afrique Victime”
2. Altin Gün “Yol”
3. The Boondocks “Soup Can Pop Band”
4. Wolf Alice “Blue Weekend”
5. Joel Remmel Trio “Lehmann Brothersi” lavastuse plaat
6. Madlib “Sound Ancestors”
7. Nublu “Café Kosmos”
8. Turnstile “Glow On”
9. Viagra Boys “Welfare Jazz”
10. IDLES “Crawler”
11. Genka & DEW8 “Oleg”
12. NOËP “No Man Is An Island”
13. Mogwai „As The Love Continues“
14. Väike PD “Matusebüroo”
15. Dead Furies “Midnight Ramble”
16. Maarja Nuut “Hinged”
17. A Place To Bury Strangers “Hologram”
18. Tommy Cash “Moneysutra”
19. Sleaford Mods “Spare Ribs”
20. EIK & Luurel Varas „TIKS 097“
KRISTO KOPPEL
1. Floating Points/Pharoah Sanders/The London Symphony Orchestra "Promises"
2-3. Armand Hammer/The Alchemist "Haram"
2-3. Moor Mother "Black Encyclopedia Of The Air"
4-6. Low "Hey What"
4-6. Grouper "Shade"
4-6. Genka/Dew8 "OLEG"
7. The Bug "Fire"
8-14. Saint Etienne "I've Been Trying To Tell You"
8-14. The Ruins Of Beverast "The Thule Grimoires"
8-14. Helado Negro "Far In"
8-14. Misotheist "For The Glory Of Your Redeemer"
8-14. Sanguisugabogg "Tortured Whole"
8-14. The Body "I’ve Seen All I Need to See"
8-14. Tyler, the Creator "Call Me If You Get Lost"
15. Liars "The Apple Drop"
16. Leanne Betasamosake Simpson "Theory of Ice"
17. Ka "A Martyr’s Reward"
18. JPEGMafia "LP!"
19. L'Rain "Fatigue"
20. Converge/Chelsea Wolfe "Bloodmoon: I"
RISTO KOZER
1. Ajukaja & Mart Avi “Nolk”
2. Lone “Always Inside Your Head”
3. Ajukaja & Ats “Signal EP”
4. Sonic Boom ”Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough”
5. Väike PD “Matusebüroo”
6. Refreshers “Way U Smile”
7. Dean Blunt “Black Metal 2”
8. Neuronphase “Lon”
9. Barker “BARKER002”
10. Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
11. Tirzah “Colourgrade”
12. Lee Gamble “A Million Pieces Of You”
13. Kaido Kirikmäe ”Music That Makes You Yawn”
14. Psykoterror “Elävänä Hanilas”
15. Cartier’God “Based World Trappin”
16. Nas “King's Disease II”
17. Lee Perry, Spacewave “Dubz Of The Root”
18. A.B.T “ABT2 (A Burrell Thang)”
19. Harry Romero “I Love / The City”
20. Justin Bieber “Justice”
GREGOR KULLA
1. Kiri-uu “Creak-Whoosh”
2. Sander Mölder & Timo Steiner “The Golder Temple”
3. Erki Pärnoja “Anima Mea”
4. Ajukaja & Mart Avi “Nolk”
5. Maarja Nuut “Hinged”
6. HUNT “Station Luna”
7. Lonitseera “Kicced”
8. Rita Ray “Love Ain’t The Same”
9. Kaisa Kuslapuu “Nupud”
10. Kaisa Ling Thing “Läänemure lained”
11. Kiwanoid “enter the untitled”
12. Karmen Rõivassepp Quartet “Breathe”
13. Puuluup “Viimane Suusataja”
14. Ouu “Saint Froteé”
15. The Boondocks “Soup Can Pop Band”
16. Maris Pihlap “What Have You Become?”
17. Duo Ruut “Kulla kerguseks”
18. Nagy Bögö “Erinevad maailmad”
19. Pia Fraus “Now You Know It Still Feels the Same”
20. sorr “sentience”
KASPAR KÜTT
1. Squid "Bright Green Field"
2. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra "Promises"
3. black midi "Cavalcade"
4. Spellling "The Turning Wheel"
5. Spirit of the Beehive "Entertainment, Death"
6. Injury Reserve "By the Time I Get to Phoenix"
7. Black Country, New Road "For the First Time"
8. Deafheaven "Infinite Granite"
9. Shame "Drunk Tank Pink"
10. Iceage "Seek Shelter"
11. JPEGMAFIA "LP!"
12. Low "Hey What"
13. Danny L Harle "Harlecore"
14. Magdalena Bay "Mercurial World"
15. Idles "Crawler"
16. Kanye West "Donda"
17. James Blake "Friends That Break Your Heart"
18. Dean Blunt "Black Metal 2"
19. Darkside "Spiral"
20. PinkPantheress "To Hell With It"
HOLDEN "BONNE" LAAMANN
1. Amenra "De Doorn"
2. Deafheaven "Infinite Granite"
3. Cult of Luna "The Raging River"
4. Full of Hell "Garden of Burning Apparitions"
5. Carcass "Torn Arteries"
6. Eyehategod "A History of Nomadic Behaviour"
7. Ministry "Moral Hygiene"
8. Wolves in the Throne Room "Primordial Arcana"
9. Ans.Andur "Uus Palav Päev"
10. Melvins "Working with God"
11. Gojira "Fortitude"
12. Lana Del Rey "Chemtrails Over the Country Club"
13. Converge / Chelsea Wolfe "Bloodmoon: I"
14. Bedless Bones "Bending the Iron Bough"
15. Gatecreeper "An Unexpected Reality"
16. Monrella / JK Flesh "See Red"
17. ABBA "Voyage"
18. Mastodon "Hushed and Grim"
19. The Stranglers "Dark Matters"
20. Swarn "Abysmal Hallucinations"
DANNAR LEITMAA
1. The War On Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore
2. Dodie - Build A Problem
3. Natalie Bergman - Mercy
4. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
5. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
6. Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's version)
7. James Blake - Friends That Break Your Heart
8. Illuminati Hotties - Let Me Do One More
9. Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
10. Indigo De Souza - Any Shape You Take
11. Ashnikko - Demidevil
12. Julien Baker - Little Oblivions
13. Turnstile - Glow On
14. Chai - Wink
15. Lucy Dacus - Home Video
16. Aaron Frazer - Introducing...
17. Viagra Boys - Welfare Jazz
18. Torres - Thirstier
19. Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over The Country Club
20. St. Vincent - Daddy's Home
AIVAR MEOS
1. Amyl And The Sniffers “Comfort To Me“
2. Durand Jones & The Indications “Private Space “
3. Jesse Markin “NOIR“
4. Nick Cave and Warren Ellis “Carnage“
5. Tony Allen “There Is No End“
6. Mdou Moctar “Afrique Victime“
7. Genka & Dew8 “Oleg“
8. 5Miinust “suur süü veeretamine kriitilisel ajal“
9. Sleaford Mods “Spare Ribs“
10. Mustafa “When Smoke Rises“
11. Jordan Rakei “What We Call Life“
12. The Boondocks “Soup Can Pop“
13. Sons of Kemet “Black To the Future“
14. Low “HEY WHAT“
15. Curtis Harding “If Words Were Flowers“
16. DJ Abilities “Phonograph Phoenix“
17. The Bug “Fire“
18. The Stranglers “Dark Matters“
19. Aesop Rock & Blockhead “Garbology“
20. pitsa “calzone“
ERIK MORNA
1. Low "HEY WHAT"
2. Lorde "Solar Power"
3. Puuluup "Viimane suusataja"
edasi 4.-20. ja A-Y
aespa "Savage"
Annie "Neon Lights"
Ans. Andur "Uus palav päev"
beabadoobee "Our Extended Play"
The Boondocks "Soup Can Pop Band"
Iceage "Vendetta"
Japanese Breakfast "Jubilee"
Laura Juno "Laura Juno"
Lil Nas X "Montero"
Little Simz "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"
Magdalena Bay "Mercurial World"
NOEP "No Man is An Island"
nublu "Cafe Kosmos"
OUU "Saint Frotée"
Tirzah "Colourgrade"
YASMYN "YASMYN"
GERT TRASH MOSER
1. Pollu77e "Godspeed! EP"
2. Ratkiller "Tomiris"
3. Lirk "The Thesis"
4. Teemantkilpkonn "Monoliit"
5. SlowedChromeChain "Little Garden"
6. Trachea "Apathic"
7. Kõukude Tants "Lyndanise Ood"
8. Swarn "Abysmal Hallucinations"
9. Merelinnud "Raju"
10. Nikolajev "Sahtel (2015 - 2020)"
11. Ray Faded "Death Guru"
12. Sküllfükk SS "Uncut Speed"
13. Financial Disasters "Pushing Realites"
14. o:o: "65°F 18.3°C"
15. Chemsex Trails "Chemsex Trails"
16. Dalen "Blood Moon Obsession"
MARILIIS MÕTTUS
1. Operant “Traumkörper”
2. Slow White Fall “Flesh in the Modern Age”
3. Iosonouncane “IRA”
4. Penelope´s Fiance “Prince of Streets”
5. Guard of the Abyss “Melanchol”
6. Backxwash “I Lie Here Buried with My Rings and My Dresses”
7. Hans Zimmer “Dune” soundtrack
8. Low “Hey What”
9. Donna Haringwey “Thanks For Telling Me Who I Really Am”
10. Nicholas Britell “Underground Railroad” soundtrack
11. W424 “Alandlord”
12. Dean Blunt “Black Metal 2”
13. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe “Bloodmoon: I”
14. Turnstile “Glow On”
15. Mdou Moctar “Afrique Victime”
16. Puuluup “Viimane suusataja”
17. Squid “Bright Green Field”
18. Maenad Veyl & The Sarcasm Ensemble “Comfort in Misery”
19. Jonquera “Darkos”
20. Maris Pihlap “What Have You Become?” 1
JOHANNA MARIA MÄNGEL
1. Silk Sonic “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
2.–3. YASMYN “YASMYN”
2.–3. Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
2.–3. Arlo Parks “Collapsed in Sunbeams”
2.–3. Maris Pihlap “What Have You Become”
4.–23. Billie Eilish “Happier Than Ever”
4.–23. Adele “30”
4.–23. Little Simz “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”
4.–23. NOËP “No Man Is An Island”
4.–23. Tyler, the Creator “Call Me If You Get Lost”
4.–23. PinkPantheress “To Hell With It”
4.–23. OUU “Saint Frotée”
4.–23. Laura Mvula “Pink Noise”
4.–23. Snail Mail “Valentine”
4.–23. Sander Mölder “TIKS 086”
4.–23. Lorde “Solar Power”
4.–23. Yasmin Williams "Urban Driftwood"
4.–23. HUNT “Station Luna”
4.–23. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, the London Symphony Orchestra “Promises”
4.–23. Celeste “Not Your Muse”
4.–23. Dry Cleaning “New Long Leg”
4.–23. MIKE “Disco!”
4.–23. Erika de Casier “Sensational”
ANDO NAULAINEN
1. Mica Levi "Zola"
2. Koreless "Agor"
3. Claire Rousay "A Softer Focus"
4. Klein "Harmattan"
5. CFCF "memoryland"
6. Pasocom Music Club "See-Voice"
7. Team Rockit "Bahamut Zero"
8. Jana Rush "Painful Enlightenment"
9. Takuma Watanabe "Last Afternoon"
10. Daniel Bachman "Axacan"
11. Fire-Toolz "Eternal Home"
12. HTRK "Rhinestones"
13. Kelman Duran "Night in Tijuana"
14. ---__--___ "The Heart Pumps Kool-Aid"
15. Iceage "Seek Shelter"
16. Dæmon, Modulaw & Xzavier Stone "The Game"
17. Space Afrika "Honest Labour"
18. Dean Blunt "Black Metal 2"
19. Anne Imhof, Eliza Douglas & Billy Bultheel "Sex"
20. Richard Dawson & Circle "Henki"
MADIS NESTOR
1. Madlib "Sound Ancestors"
2. Dean Blunt "Black Metal 2"
3. Renée Reed "Renée Reed"
4. Jane Weaver "Flock"
5. DJ Plead "Relentless Trills"
6. Tirzah "Colourgrade"
7. Amyl & The Sniffers "Comfort To Me"
8. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders "Promises"
9. Leon Vynehall "Rare, Forever2
10. James Blake "Friends That Break Your Heart"
11. Maarja Nuut "Hinged"
12. Kevin Low, Fiona Carlin "The Gayfield Enterprise - Demo Tapes From 1986"
13. Georgia Anne Muldrow "VWETO III"
14. Drake "Certified Lover Boy"
15. Billie Eilish "Happier Than Ever"
16. JPEGMAFIA "LP!"
17. Pierre Bourne "The Life Of Pi'erre 5"
18. Genka, DEW8 "Oleg"
19. Nicolini "Penni's Palace "
20. Julia Shapiro "Zorked2
21. Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine "A Beginner's Mind"
22. Koreless "Agor 32
23. Ruutu Poiss "Palav Aed 2
24. Amanda Whiting "After Dark"
25. Francois & The Atlas Mountains "Banane Bleue"
26. Anthony Naples "Chameleon"
27. SVN "SVN 1"
28. Nikolaienko "Rings"
29. Tyler, The Creator "Call Me If You Get Lost"
30. Pedro Singery "Death For Never"
31. Jake Muir "Mana"
32. Space Afrika Honest "Labour"
33. Eris Drew "Quivering In Time"
34. Vince Staples "Vince Staples"
35. Loraine Jaimes "Reflection"
36. Pauline Anna Storm "Angel Tears In Sunlight"
37. Rosie Lowe, Duval Timothy "Son"
38. Virginia Wing "private LIFE"
39. AJ Tracey "Flu Game"
40. Elori Saxl "The Blue Of Distance"
41. serpentwithfeet "Deacon"
42. Pink Siifu "GUMBO'!"
NEIT-EERIK NESTOR
1. Playboi Carti „Whole Lotta Red“
2. Mängupoiss Käru „R.I.P:“
3. Magdalena Bay „Mercurial World“
4. Tirzah „Colourgrade“
5. Kanye West „Donda“
6. Ans Andur „Uus palav päev“
7. HUNT „Station Luna“
8. Don Toliver „Life of a DON“
9. Ajukaja ja Mart Avi „NOLK“
10. Pink Pantheress „to hell with it“
11. Pi'erre Bourne „The Life Of Pi’erre 5“
12. John Glacier „SHILOH: Lost For Words“
13. Little Simz „Sometimes I Might Be Introvert“
14. TiaCorine „The Saga of 34Corine“
15. Young Deji „Enjoymenting“
16. Cochise „Benbow Crescent“
17. The Boondocks „Soup Can Pop Band“
18. Baby Keem „The Melodic Blue“
19. Serane „Prise Musique 2“
20. Saint Cheatersburg „Juan Ratón“
SIIM NESTOR
1. Cochise "Benbow Crescent"
2. Playboi Carti "Whole Lotta Red"
3. Cartier God & LazyGod "Vapor Drip 2"
4. Tirzah "Colourgrade"
5. Magdalena Bay "Mercurial World"
6.-12. UnoTheActivist "Unoverse 3"
6.-12. GoneToHeaven "Unsynchronized Thoughts Unmixed Emotions"
6.-12. Bacleo "Azur Kry"
6.-12. jonts "jaapan!"
6.-12. manna "i can do anything IF I WANT TO"
6.-12. NKN "Koosolek"/"Koosolek 2"/"Koosolek 3"/"Koosolek 4"
6.-12. pitsa "calzone"
13.-30. RP Boo "Established!"
13.-30. Young Deji "Enjoymenting"
13.-30. Maarja Nuut "Hinged"
13.-30. Ans Andur "Uus palav päev"
13.-30. Puuluup "Viimane suusataja"
13.-30. Sam Wise "Free Game"
13.-30. pinkpantheress "to hell with it"
13.-30. HUNT "Station Luna"
13.-30. MARMORMAZE "ALL PLUGS GO TO HEAVEN"
13.-30. Ruutu Poiss "Palav aed"
13.-30. Space Afrika "Honest Labour"
13.-30. L'Rain "Fatigue"
13.-30. Pi'erre Bourne "Life of Pi'erre 5"
13.-30. Sellasouls "MystiikSovereign"
13.-30. Virginia Wing "private, LIFE"
13.-30. Men I Trust "Untourable Album"
13.-30. Cookiee Kawaii "Vanice"
13.-30. UnoTheActivist "Unoverse 2"
TRIIN NIINEMETS-HUNDT
1. Joy Orbison “still slipping vol. 1”
2. Ruutu Poiss “Palav aed”
3.-4. Leon Vynehall ”Rare, Forever”
3.-4. Priori “Your Own Power “
5. Anthony Naples “Chameleon”
6. Vica Pacheco “Fibre-Fusion”
7. -8. Maarja Nuut “Hinged”
7.-8. Puuluup “Viimane suusataja”
9. Pharoah Sanders, Floating Points & The London Symphony Orchestra “Promises”
10. -12. Toki Fuko “Human Design”
10.- 12. Yasmyn “YASMYN”
10.- 12. Zopelar “Universo”
13. Ajukaja & Ats “Signal EP”
14. -20. Mr. G “The Forced Force Is Not The True Force”
14. -20. BADBADNOTGOOD “Talk Memory”
14. -20. Tirzah “Colourgrade”
14. -20. Nublu “Cafe Kosmos”
14. -20. Hoshina Anniversary “Jomon”
14. -20. 박혜진 Park Hye Jin “Before I Die”
14.-20. Skee Mask “Pool”
MIHKEL NOOT
1. Little Simz "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"
2. Bruiser Wolf "Dope Game Stupid
3. Armand Hammer & The Alchemist "Haram"
4. black midi "Cavalcade"
5. Erika de Casier "Sensational"
6. Ghetts "Conflict of Interest"
7. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard "L.W."
8. Lone "Always Inside Your Head"
9. Mach-Hommy "Pray for Haiti"
10. Wiki "Half God"
11. Madlib "Sound Ancestors"
12. Isaiah Rashad "The House Is Burning"
13. Conway the Machine "La Maquina"
14. BADBADNOTGOOD "Talk Memory"
15. Mick Jenkins "Elephant in the Room"
16. Westside Gunn "Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely, Adolf"
17. pinkpantheress "to hell with it"
18. MIKE "Disco!"
19. BROCKHAMPTON "Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine"
20. Skee Mask "Pool"
RICHARD POHJANMEIMO
1. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, London Symphony Orchestra ’’Promises’’
2. Dean Blunt ’’Black Metal 2’’
3. Joy Orbison ’’Still Slippin’’’
4. Space Afrika ’’Honest Labour’’
5. Ruutu Poiss ’’Palav Aed’’
6. Cleo Sol ’’Mother’’
7. Dave ’’We’re All Alone In This Together’’
8. Greentea Peng ’’MAN MADE’’
9. Theo Croker ’’BLK2LIFE / A FUTURE PAST’’
10. Little Simz ’’Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’’
11. Rhye ’’Home’’
12. Isaiah Rashad ’’The House Is Burning’’
13. Jenavieve ’’Division’’
14. Loraine James ’’Reflection’’
15. Joy Crookes ’’Skin’’
16. Tyler, The Creator ’’CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST’’
17. Cousin Kula ’’Double Dinners’’
18. Emma Jean Thackray ’’Yellow’’
19. Madlib ’’Sound Ancestors’’
20. Lady Blackbird ’’Black Acid Soul’’
REMI PRUAL
1.-10. 8Ball "Eleusis"
1.-10. Janek Murd "Viiv"
1.-10. Joseph Shabason "The Fellowship"
1.-10. Kaido Kirikmäe "Music That Makes You Yawn"
1.-10. Leon Vynehall "Rare, Forever"
1.-10. Lone "Always Inside Your Head"
1.-10. Loscil "Clara"
1.-10. Mouse on Mars "AAI"
1.-10. Om Unit "Acid Dub Studies"
1.-10. Seekers International "Worldwide Sound"
11.-20. Anna B Savage "A Common Turn"
11.-20. Clark "Playground In A Lake"
11.-20. Dego "The Negative Positive"
11.-20. Elori Saxl "The Blue Of Distance"
11.-20. John Grant "Boy From Michigan"
11.-20. Koreless "Agor"
11.-20. Modulshtein "Timetrix"
11.-20. Põhjamaade Hirm "Nagu Vaadaks Pilvi"
11.-20. Rochelle Jordan "Play with the Changes"
11.-20. Slick Shoota "Function"
ERKI PRUUL
1 .Helado Negro „Far In”
2. Common Saints „Starchild”
3. Greg Foat, Aleksi Heinola, Teemu Akerblom „Gone To The Cats”
4. Vanishing Twin „Ooki Gekkou”
5. Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 „Yn Rio”
6. Hillside „Sunday In June”
7. The Person „Tide Life”
8. Reuben Vaun Smith „Sounds From The Workshop”
9. Men I Trust „Untourable Album”
10. John Carroll Kirby „Septet”
11. Loveshadow „Loveshadow”
12. Jaubi „Naft At Peace”
13. Stimulator Jones „La Mano”
14. Jane Weaver „Flock”
15. Janek Murd „Viiv”
16. The Zenmenn „Enter The Zenmenn”
17. Maarja Nuut „Hinged”
18. CV Vision „Insolita”
19. Suzanne Kraft „About You”
20. Garrett „Private Life III”
RAIMOND PÕLDMAA
1. Turnstile "GLOW ON”
2.-7 Gojira “Fortitude”
2.-7. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe “Bloodmoon: I”
2.-7. DVNE "Etemen Ænka”
2.-7. Spiritbox “Eternal Blue”
2.-7. Deafheaven “Infinite Granite”
2.-7. Fucked Up “Year of the Horse”
8.-14 Every Time I Die “Radical”
8.-14 MØL “Diorama”
8.-14 Lantlôs “Wildhund”
8.-14 The Bronx “Bronx VI”
8.-14 Employed to Serve “Conquering”
8.-14 Mastodon “Hushed and Grim”
8.-14. Carcass “Torn Arteries”
15.-22. Pedigree “Funeral Child”
15.-22 Wateva “Disposable Society”
15.-22. Halsey “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”
15.-22. Harakiri for the Sky “Mære”
15.-22. Genghis Tron “Dream Weapon”
15.-22. Cult of Luna “The Raging River”
15.-22. Archspire “Bleed the Future”
15.-22. Whitechapel “Kin”
MARKO PÜTSEP
1. Low "Hey What!"
2-3. Lost Girls "Menneskekollektivet"
2-3. Godspeed You! Black Emperor "G_d's Pee at State's End!"
4-10. Estrada Orchestra "Playground"
4-10. Deathsomnia "You Will Never Find Peace You Will Never Find Peace"
4-10. Blanck Mass "In Ferneaux"
4-10. Tim Hecker "North Water OST"
4-10. Saint Cheatersburg "Juan Ratón"
4-10. Erki Pärnoja, Collegium Musicale "Anima Mea"
4-10. Alessandro Cortini "Scuro Chiaro"
11-6. Caterina Barbieri "Fantas Variations"
11-16. MJ Guider "Temporary Requiem"
11-16. Divide and Dissolve "Gas Lit"
11-16. Gojira "Fortitude"
11-16. Vladislav Delay "Rakka II"
11-16. Ulver "Scary Muzak"
VOOTELE RUUSMAA
1. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra “Promises”
2. Nils Frahm “Old Friends New Friends”
3. KMRU “Logue”
4. Carmen Villain “Sketch for Winter IX: Perlita”
5. Esperanza Spalding “Songwrights Apothecary Lab”
6. Portico Quartet “Monument”
7. Maarja Nuut “Hinged”
8. Godspeed You! Black Emperor “G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!”
9. James Brandon Lewis Quartet with Aruan Ortiz, Brad Jones, Chad Taylor “Code of Being”
10. Karmen Rõivassepp “Breathe”
11. Portico Quartet “Terrain”
12. Rhucle “With”
13. Nala Sinephro “Space 1.8”
14. Andrew Pekler & Giuseppe Ielasi “Palimpsests”
15. P.M. Tummala “Abstractions in Meera”
16. Taylor Deupree “Mur”
17. Ulla “Limitless Frame”
18. Thme “Silesco”
19. Alfa Mist “Bring Backs”
20. Janek Murd “VIIV”
RAUL SAAREMETS
1. Tirzah “Colourgrade”
2.-5. Cartier God “Cartier’ In Da House”
2.-5. DJ Plead “Relentless Trills”
2.-5. Madteo “Head Gone Wrong by Noise”
2.-5. Space Afrika “Honest Labour”
6.-16. Lazygod X Cartiergod “Vapor Drip 2”
6.-16. Sunburned Hand Of The Man “Pick a Day to Die”
6.-16. Leron Carson “Under the Conditions”
6.-16. Triigroup “Interest In Music”
6.-16. Lone “Always Inside Your Head”
6.-16. Refreshers “Way U Smile EP”
6.-16. Wolffius “Sorang”
6.-16. Sam Gendel, Sam Wilkes “Music For Saxophone & Bass Guitar More Songs”
6.-16. Blawan “Woke Up Right Handed EP”
6.-16. vhvl “hem/sew”
6.-16. Andrew Pekler, Giuseppe Ielasi “Palimpsests”
17. Dean Blunt “Black Metal 2”
18.-25. Sangre Nueva “ Goteo EP”
18.-25. ccctyyy “Reappearance”
18.-25. Yu Su “Yellow River Blue”
18.-25. Native Soul “Teenage Dreams”
18.-25. Jan Jelinek “The Raw and The Cooked (III)"
18.-25. Spaced Out Krew “S.O.K.”
18.-25. Cartier God “Gold Fangz”
18.-25. King Jazz “ 24 Drums”
26.-40. Nicola Cruz “Subtropique”
26.-40. Asmus Tietchens, Miki Yui “Neues Boot”
26.-40. Arushi Jain “Under the Lilac Sky”
26.-40. Sam Gendel “Valley Fever”
26.-40. Sami Tee “Tales of the 2 peers”
26.-40. Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement “Flying Fish Ambience”
26.-40. Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin “Smokebreak EP”
26.-40. Cochise “Benbow Crescent”
26.-40. Leon Vynehall “Rare, Forever”
26.-40. Andy Stott “Never The Right Time”
26.-40. Sharp Veins “Lios the Same Color”
26.-40. Pavel Milyakov & Bendik Giske “Pavel Milyakov & Bendik Giske “
26.-40. Night Tapes “Download Spirit”
26.-40. K.S. Eden “Passed Beyond”
26.-40. HTRK “Rhinestones”
RAIN SAAVEL
1. Amenra "De Doorn"
2. Low "HEY WHAT"
3. Backxwash "I Lie Here Buried with My Rings and My Dresses"
4. Mica Levi "Blue Alibi"
5. Jafar Barron "Lex Nouveaux Commencement"
6. Aaron Dilloway & Lucrecia Dalt "Lucy & Aaron"
7. Sadness "Rain Chamber"
8. Trhä "Endlhëtonëg"
9. HTRK "Rhinestones "
10. gabby fluke-mogul "threshold"
11. Gazelle Twin & NYX "Deep England"
12. Grouper "Shade"
13. Mabe Fratti "Será que ahora podremos entendernos"
14. Liudas Mockūnas / Arvydas Kazlauskas "PURVS"
15. Caterina Barbieri "Fantas Variations "
16. Natural Information Society & Evan Parker "descension (Out of Our Constrictions)"
17. Only Now & Beneath The Ruins "Anamnesis"
18. Taavi Suisalu "Noisephony of Lawn Mowers "
19. Yat-Kha "We Will Never Die"
20. Dry Cleaning "New Long Leg"
21. Ilyas Ahmed & Jefre Cantu-Ledesma "You Can See Your Own Way Out"
KERT SEMM
1.-25. kiwanoid "Enter the Untitled"
1.-25. Momus "Athenian"
1.-25. Low "Hey What"
1.-25. Trigöks "Ðutumn!"
1.-25. Kozstandsya "Arbitrate"
1.-25. Charles Amirkhanian "Miatsoom"
1.-25. Svann E. Langguth "dark inner aspects of toddy drinking"
1.-25. joli-joli "wú"
1.-25. mōshonsensu "Solemn Grandeur"
1.-25. Nac/Hut Report "DOM 1919"
1.-25. Ryan Van Haesendonck "Vauville"
1.-25. Carlos Ferreira "Hakanai"
1.-25. The Hirundu "Gravalax Impersenator: A Diary Of A Plague Year a.k.a. Git Biscuits 4 (Final Biscuits) a.k.a Sagbutt Fever!"
1.-25. The Hirundu "casio brahe ep"
1.-25. Martin Rach "So Late Still Delay"
1.-25. Consumer Reducer "Stare Through This Mirror to Your Mirror at Home"
1.-25. Mauk Tenieb "Esiön"
1.-25. The Hathaway Family Plot "Nine Places in South Buffalo"
1.-25. Ataque Escampe "Dez violentas maquetas"
1.-25. Origami Repetika "Gray Bank Holiday"
1.-25. Massimo Discepoli "Last year, the next day"
1.-25. Daniel Barbiero, Cristiano Bocci "Now/Here"
1.-25. Eddie Palmer "Dreams About Terrors And Travels"
1.-25. Mainliner "Dual Myths"
1.-25. Martin Rach "Kind Of A River"
PAUL SILD
1. Parannoul “To See the Next Part of the Dream”
2. Arab Strap “As Days Get Dark”
3. Origami Angel “GAMI GANG”
4. Cassandra Jenkins “An Overview on Phenomenal Nature”
5. Lily Konigsberg “Lily We Need to Talk Now”
6. Snail Mail “Valentine”
7. Low “HEY WHAT”
8. Godspeed You! Black Emperor “G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!”
9. Yasmin Williams “Urban Driftwood”
10. Turnstile “GLOW ON”
11. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra “Promises”
12. Nala Sinephro “Space 1.8”
13. Matt Sweeney & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy “Superwolves”
14. HTRK “Rhinestones”
15. Skee Mask “Pool”
16. Kedr Livanskiy “Liminal Soul”
17. Erika de Casier “Sensational”
18. Weezer “OK Human”
19. Bladee “The Fool”
20. Midwife “Luminol”
JOHANNA TENSO
1. Tyler, The Creator "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST"
2. Floating Points, London Symphony Orchestra and Pharoah Sanders "Promises"
3. Dry Cleaning "New Long Leg"
4. Topaz Jones "Don't Go Tellin' Your Momma"
5. Little Simz "Sometimes I May Be Introvert"
6. SAULT "Nine"
7. Mdou Moctar "Afrique Victime"
8. Greentea Peng "Man Made"
9. Hiatus Kaiyote - "Mood Valiant"
10. Sleaford Mods "Spare Ribs"
11. Ans Andur "Uus Palav Päev"
12. Mach-Hommy - "Pray For Haiti"
13. Japanese Breakfast "Jubilee"
14. MIKE "Disco!"
15. Summer Walker "Still Over It"
16. Indigo De Souza "Any Shape You Take"
17. Altin Gün "Yol"
18.The War On Drugs "I Don't Live Here Anymore"
19. Arlo Parks "Collapsed in Sunbeams"
20. Snail Mail "Valentine"
ERKKI TERO
1. Cedric Burnside “I Be Trying”
2. Endless Boogie “Admonitions”
3. Vels Trio “Celestial Greens”
4. Arooj Aftab “Vulture Prince”
5. Kiwanoid “enter the untitled”
6. John Grant “Boy From Michigan”
7. David Ornette Cherry “Organic Nation Listening Club (The Continual)”
8. Janek Murd “Viiv”
9. Robert Jürjendal “Water Finds a Way”
10. Estrada Orchestra “Playground”
11. Aerial East “Try Harder”
12. Dean Blunt “Black Metal 2”
13. Sault “Nine”
14. Cassandra Jenkins “An Overview On Phenomenal Nature”
15. Sven Wunder “Natura Morta”
16. Bendik Giske “Cracks”
17. Joosep Kõrvits “Öö on ilus”
18. Tindersticks “Distractions”
19. Ans. Andur “Uus palav päev”
20. Bert On Beats “Eight”
LAURI TIKERPE
1. Black Midi “Cavalcade” 15
2. Tirzah “Colourgrade” 14
3. Dean Blunt “Black Metal 2”
4. Black Country, New Road “For the First Time”
5. Mängupoi$$ Käru “R.I.P.”
6. Madlib “Sound Ancestors”
7. Lingua Ignota “Sinner Get Ready”
Ho99o9 “Ho99o9 presents Territory: Turf Talk, Vol. 1”
9. Genka & Dew8 “Oleg”
10. Tyler, The Creator “Call Me If You Get Lost”
11. Mach-Hommy “Pray for Haiti”
12. Neuronphase “Lon”
13. Vince Staples “Vince Staples”
14. Janek Murd “Viiv”
15. Ans. Andur “Uus palav päev”
16. Boylife “Gelato”
17. Moor Mother “Black Encyclopedia of the Air”
18. Loraine James “Reflection”
19. Iceage “Seek Shelter”
20. MIKE “Disco!” 1
ANNA LINDA TOMP
1. L’Impératrice “Tako Tsubo”
2. Puuluup “Viimane Suusataja”
3. La Femme “Paradigmes”
4. Jungle “Loving in Stereo”
5. S+C+A+R+R “CROSS OUT”
6. Parcels “Day/Night”
7. Bon Entendeur “Minuit”
8. Abba “Voyage”
9. Billie Eilish “Happier Than Ever”
10. Juliette Armanet "Brûler le feu”
11. Kaisa Ling Thing “Läänemure lained”
12. Cœur de Pirate “Impossible à aimer”
13. Feu! Chatterton “Palais d’argile”
14. Thérapie Taxi “Rupture 2 merde”
15. Myd “Born a Loser”
16. Polo & Pan “Cyclorama”
17. Lewis OfMan “Dancy Party”
18. Clara Luciani “Cœur”
19. Adele “30”
20. Doja Cat “Planet Her”
JAANE TOMPS
1. pitsa “calzone”
2. Lana Del Rey “Blue Banisters”
3. Lil Nas X “MONTERO”
4. Genka & DEW8 “OLEG”
5.5MIINUST “kõik on süüdi”
6. Bleachers “Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night”
7. For Those I Love “For Those I Love”
8. Ans. Andur “Uus palav päev”
9. Dean Blunt “Black Metal 2”
10. Mängupois$$ Käru “R.I.P.”
11. Erika de Casier “Sensational”
12. CHAI “WINK”
13. WATEVA “DISPOSABLE SOCIETY”
14. Iceage “Seek Shelter”
15. The War On Drugs “I Don't Live Here Anymore”
16. Mogwai “As The Love Continues”
17. Väike PD “Matusebüroo”
18. Efterklang “Wildflower”
19. Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
20. Stephen Fretwell “Busy Guy”
ANDRES TÖLP
Ans. Andur "Uus palav päev"
The Boondocks "Soup Can Pop Band"
Hunt "Station Luna"
Laura Juno "Laura Juno"
Durand Jones & The Indications "Private Space"
Lone "Always Inside Your Head"
Nightmares On Wax "Shout Out! To Freedom..."
Moor Mother "Black Encyclopedia Of The Air"
STR4TA "Aspects"
Flamingosis "Daymaker"
Turnstile "Glow On"
Erika de Casier "Sensational"
Dry Cleaning "New Long Leg"
Genka & Dew8 “OLEG”
Pablo Bolivar “Framework Of A Dream”
j. Cole “The off-season”
AMYL & THE SNIFFERS “Comfort To Me”
King Dude “Beware of Darkness”
Billie Eilish “Happier Than Ever”
Põhjamaade Hirm - “Nagu vaataks pilvi”
SILVIA URGAS
1. Tyler, The Creator „Call Me If You Get Lost“
2. PinkPantheress „to hell with it“
3. Genesis Owosu „Smiling With No Teeth“
4. Black Country, New Road „For the First Time“
5. Tirzah „Colourgrade“
6. Snail Mail „Valentine“
7. Japanese Breakfast „Jubilee“
8. Halsey „If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power“
9. Erika de Casier „Sensational“
10. Genka, DEW8 „Oleg“
11. Little Simz „Sometimes I Might Be Introvert“
12. Lana Del Rey „Blue Banisters“
13. Jazmine Sullivan „Heaux Tales“
14. Low „Hey What“
15. Tinashe „333“
16. Ouu „Saint Frotée“
17. Olivia Rodrigo „Sour“
18. Indigo De Souza „Any Shape You Take”
19. Idles „Crawler“
20. Illuminati Hotties „Let Me Do One More“
HANNALIISA UUSMA
1. Leon Vynehall - RARE, FOREVER
2. Loraine James - Reflection
3. Andy Stott - Never the right time
4. Ruutu Poiss - Palav Aed
5. Sun Runners - Fly Goddess
6. Neuronphase - Lon
7. Ajukaja Mart Avi - Nolk
8. Koncept Jack$on & Morriarchi-A Graceful Snafu
9. Maarja Nuut - Hinged
10. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises
11. NINA - Classics
12. Smerz - Beliver
13. Fatima Al Qadiri - Medieval Femme
14. Skee Mask - ITLP09
15. Saint Cheatersburg – Juan Ratón
16. Kutmah - INSANE PROPANE DOSAGE
17. Don Lifted - 325i
18. Yu Su- Yellow River Blue
19. Tapes - Sauna research// Aquarium Trousers
20. Park Hye Jin - Before I Die
BERK VAHER
1. Spellling „The Turning Wheel“
2. Magdalena Bay „Mercurial World“
3. Jungle „Loving In Stereo“
4. L'Impératrice „Tako Tsubo“
5. Floating Points/Pharoah Sanders/London Symphony Orchestra „Promises“
6. Laura Mvula „Pink Noise“
7. Janek Murd „VIIV“
8. Sturle Dagsland „Sturle Dagsland“
9. Ouu „Saint Frotée“
10. Kaidi Tatham „An Insight To All Minds“
11. Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis „She Walks In Beauty“
12. Silk Sonic „An Evening With Silk Sonic“
13. Maarja Nuut „Hinged“
14. Alfa Mist „Bring Backs“
15. Vanishing Twin „Ookii Gekkou“
16. Nala Sinephro „Space 1.8“
17. Str4ta „Aspects“
18. BADBADNOTGOOD „Talk Memory“
19. Jean-Michel Jarre „Amazônia“
20. Herman Saar „Tere tulemast Aisti poodi!“
VALNER VALME
1. Space Afrika “Honest Labour”
2. Anthony Naples “Chameleon”
3. Leon Vynehall “Rare, Forever”
4. Emma DJ “godrime”
5. Ajukaja & Mart Avi “Nolk EP”
6. DJ Manny “Signals In My Head”
7. Janek Murd “AVA”
8. Madteo “Str8 Crooked EP”
9. Kelman Duran “Night In Tijuana”
10. Konakov “Kyiv Summer Tracks (2014-2021)
11. Hoavi “Music For Six Rooms”
12. QOQEQA “Axuxa”
13. Neuronphase “Lon”
14. Tirzah “Colourgrade”
15. Loraine James “Reflection”
16. Roma Zukerman “Stage Of Loyalty”
17. Lone “Always Inside Your Head”
18. Li Yilei “Of”
19. Nala Sinephro “Space 1.8”
10. Fatima Al Qadiri “Medieval Femme”
KAAREL VALTER
1. Illuvia "Iridescence Of Clouds"
2. Space Afrika "Honest Labour"
3. Time is Away "Ballads"
4. Demdike Stare "Drum Machines"
5. Kelman Duran "Night In Tijuana"
6. Andy Stott "Never The Right Time"
7. The Heartwood Institute "Witchcraft Murders"
8. The House In The Woods "The Spectral Corridor"
9. KA "A Martyr's Reward"
10. PLO Man & C3D-E "public static v."
11. Dean Blunt "Black Metal 2"
12. Tirzah "Colourgrade"
13. Cardinal & Nun "Dancing In The Evil"
14. Grouper "Shade"
15. The Black Dog "Music For Photographers"
16. Eva Noxious "Anti Todo"
17. Wydraddear "What Remains Of Weirlohen"
18. Celestial "I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night"
19. Shackleton "Departing Like Rivers"
20. LeRon Carson "Under The Conditions"
21. Earth House Hold "Daybreak Basements And Broken Hearts"
22. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra "Promises"
23. Revenant Marquis "Below The Landsker Line"
24. Maarja Nuut "Hinged"
25. For Those I Love "For Those I Love"
SANDER VARUSK
1. Cheval Sombre "Time Waits For No One"
2. U-Roy "Solid Gold"
3. The Moons "Pocket Melodies"
4. The Shivas "Feels So Good // Feels So Bad"
5. Terrace Martin "Drones"
6. Sleaford Mods "Spare Ribs"
7. Triptides "Alter Echoes"
8. Greentea Peng "Man Made"
9. Leslie Da Bass "20L"
10. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard "Butterfly 3000"
11. Lana Del Rey "Blue Banisters"
12. Mdou Moctar "Afrique Victime"
13. Pia Fraus "Now You Know It Still Feels The Same"
14. Estrada Orchestra "Playground"
15. Magic Roundabout "Up"
16. Emma-Jean Thackray "Yellow"
17. Jorge Elbrecht "Presentable Corpse 002"
18. Sons of Kemet "Black to the Future"
19. Dry Cleaning "New Long Leg"
20. Iceage "Seek Shelter"
LAURI VESKI
1. RP Boo "Established!"
2. Baby Keem "The Melodic Blue"
3. Megan Thee Stallion "Something For Thee Hotties"
4. DJ Earl "Bass + Funk & Soul"
5. Põhjamaade Hirm "Nagu Vaataks Pilvi"
6. Dogpatrol "Soapland"
7. DeeJay YB "184 Rewind"
8. Madlib "Sound Ancestors"
9. DJ Manny "Signals In My Head"
10. Genka & DEW8 "Oleg"
11. DJ Clent "LEC 2"
12. Bert On Beats "Eight"
13. Tyler, The Creator "Call Me If You Get Lost"
14. Merelinnud "Raju"
15. Traxman "Juke Greasers vol 2"
16. DJ Clent "Living Legend Pt.2"
17. Silk Sonic "An Evening With Silk Sonic"
18. DJ Slugo "Juke Remixes Vol.1"
19. Väike PD "Matusebüroo"
20. Rolow & Presto "Flip Mode"