AREENI AASTA ALBUMID 2021: Žürii personaalsed edetabelid

1. Illuvia "Iridescence Of Clouds"

2. Space Afrika "Honest Labour"

3. Time is Away "Ballads"

4. Demdike Stare "Drum Machines"

5. Kelman Duran "Night In Tijuana"

6. Andy Stott "Never The Right Time"

7. The Heartwood Institute "Witchcraft Murders"

8. The House In The Woods "The Spectral Corridor"

9. KA "A Martyr's Reward"

10. PLO Man & C3D-E "public static v."

11. Dean Blunt "Black Metal 2"

12. Tirzah "Colourgrade"

13. Cardinal & Nun "Dancing In The Evil"

14. Grouper "Shade"

15. The Black Dog "Music For Photographers"

16. Eva Noxious "Anti Todo"

17. Wydraddear "What Remains Of Weirlohen"

18. Celestial "I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night"

19. Shackleton "Departing Like Rivers"

20. LeRon Carson "Under The Conditions"

21. Earth House Hold "Daybreak Basements And Broken Hearts"

22. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra "Promises"

23. Revenant Marquis "Below The Landsker Line"

24. Maarja Nuut "Hinged"

25. For Those I Love "For Those I Love"