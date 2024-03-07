WATCH AND COMPARE | Ultra-detailed scans and movie magic: the incredible tricks of special effects specialists that realistically recreated the sinking of Estonia

In addition, support was received from a Swedish company to make the image of the Estonia’s bow visor as realistic as possible in the series. More precisely, FrostFilms managed to get hold of a LiDAR scan of the Estonia’s bow visor, or a detailed 3D image of it, recently made by a Swedish company.

One of them was a shot of the Estonia’s departure from the port. In this case, the most challenging part was the ship, but DNEG, who was originally meant to create the special effects for the film, had already done a great job with the 3D model of the ship and it handed it over to the Estonian company. Still, to achieve a realistic result, work on the ship had to continue for several more weeks.

The total number of special effects was around 800. Admittedly, most of these were simple clean-ups, with a few inappropriate details removed. However, there were some very complex shots as well.

„It was interesting for me to be involved in an international production like this and to see the work of other major effects companies from the sidelines and guide them a little bit as well,“ said the producer of FrostFilms.

It turned out that Luts’s advice would be needed throughout the filming period. In the end, about two-thirds of the special effects work was done in Belgium and the remaining third was done by FrostFilms. Frames related to the sea, water, ship and bow visor remained the domain of Estonians. At the same time, Luts also advised on the special effects work carried out in Belgium.

„I went there not knowing whether the ’Estonia’ series would come to us at all. Rather, I thought it was not going to come to us,“ recalls Luts, who initially went there to give one-off advice.

Producer Riina Sildos phoned Heiki Luts , producer of FrostFilms in Tallinn: the creators of the series are currently in a meeting and need advice on visual special effects. As the office of Amrion OÜ, a production company owned by Sildos, is right across the street from FrostFilms, Luts was in the meeting in five minutes.

Such an opportunity does not come along every day, as the Estonia’s bow visor is located in Muskö military base and access to it is strictly limited. The Swedish state had only recently commissioned this scan and so the creators of the ’Estonia’ series had the opportunity to use it.

Thanks to this, the bow visor seen in the series has exactly the same bumps and rust stains as in real life.

For one scene, they needed to digitally restore the bow visor.

„If we had put a rusty bow visor in the scene, it would have appeared as if this was what they started the cruise with and it would have shown the crew of the ship in a bad light,“ Luts explained. „We took a LiDAR scan and cleaned up the visor for this shot.“

Initially, there was not supposed to be a shot of the bow visor being lowered at all, but in the summer, FrostFilms project manager Johanna Maria Vilgats spotted an archive clip of the bow visor closing on YouTube. Since the director of the series, Måns Månsson, liked it, the clip had to be added at the last minute.

To produce the background of the shot, the original plan was to film the Estline terminal, which is relatively similar to the one at the time, but unfortunately, this was not possible.

„To do this, we should have been able to get on the bridge of the Eckerö ship, but we were not given permission. We had to film the ship from its side because it was parked with its nose towards the Estline terminal. We couldn’t film in the direction we wanted,“ said Luts.

A tricky shot for the special effects masters was the one where the Estonia was already in a stormy sea. This was the first thing they did – it took them several months to create the frame. The 48th version of this frame made it to the series.

Creative thinking was needed to make the shot dramatic enough. Subsequent measurements estimated that the ship was about a kilometre away from the so-called camera, but in reality, it would not have been possible to see Estonia from that distance under these conditions.

